Monday, May 26, 2025
Who Is The New Assam Congress President? Answered

In a significant political move ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, the Congress on Monday appointed Gaurav Gogoi as the new president of its Assam unit.

Who Is The New Assam Congress President? Answered


In a significant political move ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, the Congress on Monday appointed Gaurav Gogoi as the new president of its Assam unit. He replaces Bhupen Kumar Borah, who has been named chairperson of the party’s Campaign Committee.

Gaurav Gogoi, the sitting Lok Sabha MP from Jorhat and the deputy leader of the Congress in the Lower House, will lead the state unit with three newly appointed working presidents — Roselina Tirkey, Jakir Hussain Sikdar, and Pradip Sarkar. The changes are aimed at energising the party’s organisational strength and putting forward a united leadership to take on the ruling BJP in the next election.

Gogoi Emerges as CM Face

Announcing the appointments, AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal said the Congress plans to contest the 2026 elections under Gogoi’s leadership. “The people of Assam look forward to seeing Gaurav Gogoi as their chief minister. Despite the delimitation exercise that was meant to corner him, he won with a thumping majority,” Venugopal said, indirectly criticising the BJP government.

Venugopal also thanked Bhupen Borah for his contribution, noting that he led the party from the front during challenging times. Other key appointments include Debabrata Saikia as the head of the Coordination Committee, MP Pradyut Bordoloi as Manifesto Committee chief, and MP Rakibul Hussain as head of the Publicity Committee.

After the announcement, Gogoi expressed gratitude to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and senior leaders in the organisation. In a post on X, he acknowledged the work of Bhupen Borah and paid tribute to the guidance of his late father, former CM Tarun Gogoi. “I look forward to working with my seniors and colleagues. In the days to come, I will seek the blessings of the people of Assam,” he wrote, ending with “Joi Ai Axom! Jai Hind!”

With the restructuring of its Assam unit, the Congress has clearly positioned Gaurav Gogoi at the forefront of its electoral strategy, hoping to reclaim power in a state it once ruled for decades.

