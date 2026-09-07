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Home > India News > Who Owns Delhi’s Satya Niketan Building? Delhi Police Issue Lookout Notice Against Hariram After Deadly Collapse

Who Owns Delhi’s Satya Niketan Building? Delhi Police Issue Lookout Notice Against Hariram After Deadly Collapse

Satya Niketan building collapse latest news: 6 people were killed after a five-storey building collapsed in Delhi. Know who owns the Satya Niketan PG building, the latest rescue NDRF operation updates and the notice issued against Hari Ram Bansal.

A five-storey building collapsed in Delhi, leaving six people dead and several others injured. (Source:ANI)
A five-storey building collapsed in Delhi, leaving six people dead and several others injured. (Source:ANI)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Mon 2026-09-07 13:01 IST

Who Is Satya Niketan Building Collapse Owner: A five-storey building in Delhi’s Satya Niketan collapsed around 1:30 pm on Sunday, killing six people and leaving several others injured. Rescue operations have entered their second day as teams continue searching through the rubble for survivors and those still feared trapped inside. The building reportedly housed a paying guest (PG) accommodation for boys. While early estimates suggested that around 17 people could have been inside when the structure collapsed, authorities have not yet provided an exact figure.

Who is Satya Niketan Building Owner?

The property has been identified as belonging to three Gurugram-based brothers Hariram Bansal, Anand Bansal and Azad Bansal. The Satya Niketan PG owner has come under scrutiny following the deadly collapse, with investigators looking into the circumstances surrounding the building and its use as a PG accommodation. 

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Delhi Police Issue Lookout Circular Against Hariram

Delhi Police have reportedly issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) against Satya Niketan PG owner Hariram Bansal following the collapse. Police are attempting to trace him as he remains untraceable after the incident. According to police sources, teams have been conducting searches at multiple locations to locate him. Investigators are also expected to examine the ownership, management and other details connected with the building as part of the probe.

Rescue Teams Continue Search Operation

The rescue operation has continued into the second day, with NDRF teams searching through the debris of the Satya Niketan building collapse structure. Rescue personnel are working carefully as they clear the rubble and check areas where people could potentially be trapped. Officials are yet to establish the exact number of occupants who were inside the PG at the time of the collapse. As a result, the number of people potentially missing remains unclear.

Investigation Into PG Building Collapse Underway

With six deaths already reported, authorities are investigating what led to the collapse and whether any safety or construction-related violations were involved. The investigation is expected to focus on the building’s structural condition, ownership, occupancy and any permissions or approvals associated with its use as a PG accommodation.
Also Read: Satya Niketan Building Collapse: 6 Killed, Rescue Ops On; Here’s What MCD Has Ordered For Buildings With 4+ Floors

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Who Owns Delhi’s Satya Niketan Building? Delhi Police Issue Lookout Notice Against Hariram After Deadly Collapse
Tags: Anand BansalAzad BansalDelhi Building CollapseDelhi building collapse latest newsHari Ram BansalHari Ram Bansal LOCLookout Circular Hari Ram BansalSatya Niketan building collapseSatya Niketan building owners

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Who Owns Delhi’s Satya Niketan Building? Delhi Police Issue Lookout Notice Against Hariram After Deadly Collapse

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Who Owns Delhi’s Satya Niketan Building? Delhi Police Issue Lookout Notice Against Hariram After Deadly Collapse
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