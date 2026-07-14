Who is Tukaram Mundhe? IAS Officer Who Leads Agressive Food Safety Crackdown In Maharshtra

From monsoon scares to the shocking suspension of the iconic K. Rustom ice cream parlour, Mumbai has recently been gripped by major headlines. However, the most positive development comes from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which has unearthed synthetic milk production units and severe food safety violations across the state.

At the center of this massive operation is IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe. Since assuming charge as the FDA Commissioner, Mundhe has become a household name, launching a fierce statewide crackdown on violators. Under his leadership, the agency has aggressively exposed synthetic milk units and penalized establishments putting public health at risk.

Who is IAS Officer Tukaram Mundhe?

Mundhe is a 2005-batch IAS officer of the Maharashtra cadre. He is widely known for his strict administrative style, which is driven by transparency and uncompromising action against illegalities and irregularities. Before taking over as the FDA Commissioner, he served as the Municipal Commissioner for Nashik and Nagpur Municipal Corporations. He has also held senior positions in the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) and the state planning department. Now leading the FDA, Mundhe is leading an aggressive statewide campaign against food adulteration. Under his direction, FDA Mumbai has conducted hundreds of raids targeting adulterated milk production units and unhygienic food establishments.

The Crackdown on Mumbai’s Iconic K. Rustom & Co.

One of the most high-profile actions taken during this enforcement drive was the license suspension of Mumbai’s iconic, 73-year-old ice cream parlour, K. Rustom & Co. Acting under Commissioner Mundhe’s direct enforcement drive, FDA inspectors suspended the business’s license after allegedly discovering severe hygiene and food safety violations. These included the presence of rats and houseflies inside the premises and storage areas, the use of expired artificial flavoring agents, and poor maintenance of the cold-chain system. Executed under the state’s “Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra” campaign, the FDA’s decisive action has been widely praised by citizens demanding better public health standards.

Tighter Norms and Statewide Raids

The massive enforcement drive began on May 25, immediately after Mundhe took charge as FDA Commissioner. Since day one, the department has tightened food safety regulations across the entire milk supply chain. Highlighting the gravity of the issue, Mundhe stated: “Milk is not merely a food product; it is the nutritional foundation for millions of children. Adulterating milk amounts to playing with public health, and such practices will not be tolerated under any circumstances.”

Beyond the dairy sector, Mundhe has also launched a strict drive against illegal Gutkha manufacturing units. Reports indicate that the FDA has already raided over 900 locations across the state. While the initiative has received widespread praise, some political figures, including Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam, have welcomed the crackdown but urged the agency to grant local businesses a brief grace period to comply with the strict new orders.

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