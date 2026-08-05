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Home > India News > Who Is Tukaram Mundhe? IAS Officer With 25 Transfers Behind Maharashtra’s Food Safety Crackdown

Who Is Tukaram Mundhe? IAS Officer With 25 Transfers Behind Maharashtra’s Food Safety Crackdown

Tukaram Mundhe's 25 transfers have made him a well-known IAS officer, but his latest crackdown on food safety, adulteration and gutkha at the Maharashtra FDA is grabbing nationwide attention.

Who Is Tukaram Mundhe? IAS Officer With 25 Transfers Behind Maharashtra's Food Safety Crackdown
Who Is Tukaram Mundhe? IAS Officer With 25 Transfers Behind Maharashtra's Food Safety Crackdown

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Wed 2026-08-05 12:38 IST

Ever wondered how an IAS officer, who has been transferred 25 times in just over two decades, still manages to hog the headlines? But this time it is not another transfer that is making news in Tukaram Mundhe’s case. Instead, this large food safety crackdown is what brought some of Maharashtra’s biggest restaurants, dairies and food manufacturing firms into focus.
 
Mundhe (2005 Maharashtra cadre IAS) presently holds the charge of the Commissioner of Maharashtra FDA since May 25, 2026, and launched an offensive on kitchen hygiene, gutka networks, food counterfeiting, and other food-related crimes. Food Safety seems like top on the agenda of the new administration
 
Over the years, Mundhe has built a reputation for making tough decisions without exception. Many citizens have even nicknamed him ‘Singham’ for his strict style of functioning, and he has made it clear that he is not afraid to take action against influential establishments, without fear or favour.
 

A career Marked By Frequent Transfers

 
Mundhe’s career as an administrator has not been ordinary. This 1994-batch IPS officer has transferred more than 25 times in his 21-year career, and he has held multiple assignments for less than even a year. For most of Mundhe’s supporters, his frequent postings were a reflection of his hard-fought battle against corruption, illegal practices and political interference. For some others, the no-holds-barred approach caused conflicts. 
 
Despite his career being peppered with transfers, the officer has many significant appointments under his belt, including District Collector, Municipal Commissioner of Navi Mumbai, and then Nagpur. 
 
Whether it was the eviction of encroachments or raids on sand mafias or transport check posts or action on hospitals for black marketing during the Covid pandemic, the word “law-abiding” with enforcement was always associated with Mundhe.
 

Maharashtra FDA’s biggest food safety drive

 
Recently appointed FDA Commissioner Mundhe has now turned his attention to food safety and has initiated one of the biggest enforcement drives in Maharashtra in recent times.
 
The department conducted 1,131 inspections across the state in less than two months, or more than 20 a day on average, officials reported.
 
The drive resulted in several major actions, such as:
 
  • Food items seized worth ₹49.57 crore
  • Seizure of 1.6 lakh litres of suspected adulterated milk
  • 56 licences of restaurants and food establishments suspended
  • Action against organised gutkha networks under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA)
  • Selling junk food and soft drinks within 50 metres of schools banned
 
The inspection teams also visited several well-known establishments, including Mumbai’s iconic K Rustom Ice Cream Parlour, Noor Mohammadi, Shalimar Restaurant, Parsi Dairy Farm, Cricket Club of India (CCI), Waarsa, Flint and a number of elite clubs.
 
Officials pointed to issues like unhygienic kitchens, pest infestation, poor food storage practices and violations of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. “No Lenience” On Public Health
 
Mundhe has said repeatedly that safeguarding the health of the public will remain the number one priority of the FDA.
He said that establishments that are lax about food safety will not receive leniency. He has also explained that the checks do not single out any particular business or brand. All enforcement actions, instead, are based on the standards set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to ensure that consumers get safe and hygienic food.
 

Bombay High Court Takes Cognisance

 
The crackdown has extended to the courts. The Bombay High Court observed that authorities should take a “realistic view” while enforcing food safety regulations during a hearing of a petition filed by Park Inn by Radisson in Navi Mumbai against the suspension of its food licence.
 
But the FDA defended its action, saying it could not compromise public health and that its inspections were all strictly lawful.
 

Other IAS Officers With Frequent Transfers

 
Tukaram Mundhe might be one of the most discussed bureaucrats in Maharashtra for his 25 transfers but he is not the only IAS officer who has been shunted multiple times in his career.
 
Take for instance, Haryana cadre officer Pradeep Kasni. The retired IAS officer is believed to have been transferred around 70-71 times over three decades of his career. He developed a reputation for making difficult administrative decisions and standing by them, despite repeated postings.
 
Ashok Khemka of Haryana, a 1991 batch IAS officer considered one of the most famous Indian IAS officers, has held positions at over 57 different places of service due to being transferred 57 times in his 34 years of service until April 2025. Khemka, whose career became well-known for cancelling a controversial mutation for land, is respected for fighting corruption in society.
 
Another name in the list is Vineet Chaudhary of the Himachal Pradesh cadre. An IAS officer of the 1982 batch, Chaudhary has worked in several departments of the state and has reportedly been transferred 52 times in his 31-year-long administrative career.
 
Mundhe’s transfer record may not be the best among these officers, but it is the work he does wherever he is posted that keeps him in the public eye.
 

Why Tukaram Mundhe Is In Limelight Even Today

 
Most IAS officers are transferred frequently. This process is the most important thing in their career. But in the case of Mundhe, it is the work done in those posts that often gets the limelight.
 
His latest FDA drive has already made many restaurants, hotels and food businesses across Maharashtra tighten hygiene standards, and it has also stepped up inspections.
 
Some appreciate his uncompromising style; others say he is too stiff. But Tukaram Mundhe is one of India’s most watched bureaucrats, a bureaucrat whose moves regularly spark public debate and keep governance issues in the spotlight.
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Who Is Tukaram Mundhe? IAS Officer With 25 Transfers Behind Maharashtra’s Food Safety Crackdown
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Who Is Tukaram Mundhe? IAS Officer With 25 Transfers Behind Maharashtra’s Food Safety Crackdown
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