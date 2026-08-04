Who Is Udhayanidhi Stalin? DMK Leader Arrested From His Home Over ‘Vulgar’ Remark on CM Vijay and Actor Trisha

The DMK leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Udhayanidhi Stalin was on Tuesday morning detained by State police from his Chennai residence, following an FIR against him over his alleged “derogatory” remarks against Chief Minister Vijay and actor Trisha. Stalin, the former deputy chief minister of the State, was taken away by police from his Neelankarai residence in a bus.

Why Udhayanidhi Stalin Arrested?

He will be taken to Thanjavur, where during a rally held yesterday in his public address over the Cauvery water dispute, Udhayanidhi Stalin was interrupted by sections of the crowd chanting “Trisha, Trisha.” Pausing briefly, he allegedly remarked, “Whether the water reaches anywhere else or not, it should reach there,” before clarifying that he was referring to the Cauvery water.

#WATCH | DMK leader and LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin detained by Police from his Chennai residence, following an FIR against him over his alleged defamatory remarks against actor Trisha and CM Vijay. Slogans directed at actor Trisha were raised at his rally yesterday. pic.twitter.com/JUk7cpaTdG — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2026







Meanwhile, TVK workers and supporters staged a protest against Udhayanidhi Stalin in Coimbatore.

The women’s wing of TVK had yesterday lodged a complaint at the Thanjavur police station, alleging that Udhayanidhi made a double-entendre remark about actor Trisha Krishnan.

Udhayanidhi also faced strong criticism from the ruling camp.

Who is Udhayanidhi Stalin?

Udhayanidhi Stalin is an Indian politician and former actor-producer who is currently the Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. He is the son of DMK chief and former Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and the grandson of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

He represents the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency in Chennai as a DMK MLA. Before moving to the opposition, Udhayanidhi served as Tamil Nadu’s Deputy Chief Minister from 2024 to May 2026. His tenure ended after the DMK lost power in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Inputs from ANI

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