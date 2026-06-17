Who Is Vangalapudi Anitha? Andhra Home Minister Slams YSRCP’s Casteist Remarks Over Kilos Of Makeup Jibe

Politics in Andhra Pradesh just got uglier after YSR Congress Party leader Gudivada Amarnath took a jab at state Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha’s appearance. At a public meeting on Wednesday, Amarnath reportedly said that TDP leader Anitha wears “kilos of makeup.” Anitha didn’t hold back. Talking to NDTV, she said Amarnath’s words went way beyond a personal attack. She called it a “vile, casteist attack aimed at humiliating a woman and a Dalit holding a constitutional office.” TDP leaders wasted no time firing back. They slammed Amarnath for his sexist, disrespectful comments.

Vangalapudi Anitha vs Jagan Reddy Party

Nara Lokesh, a key TDP figure, also spoke up. He accused the YSRCP of creating a toxic political atmosphere. “These disgraceful, misogynist remarks against Vangalapudi Anitha Garu show what the YSRCP is really about,” he said. Lokesh also demanded an apology, making it clear that targeting a woman and a Dalit leader crossed a line.

TDP women leaders took to the streets, venting their anger by throwing eggs and slippers at a flex banner of Gudivada Amarnath. They demanded he apologise for his reported comments. Deputy Chief Minister and Jansena chief Pawan Kalyan also weighed in, calling the remarks against Home Minister Anitha unacceptable. “Making comments about a woman’s clothes or appearance insults every ordinary woman,” he said.

On the other side, YSRCP leaders denied the accusations and fired back, blaming the government for trying to distract people from real law and order problems. Speaking to NDTV, YSRCP spokesperson Shyamala claimed the Home Minister was using diversionary tactics instead of dealing with the spike in crime and public safety concerns in the state.

Who Is Vangalapudi Anitha?

Vangalapudi Anitha is a politician hailing from the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, and she is also a senior member of the political party called Telugu Desam Party. At present, she holds the position of Home Minister of Andhra Pradesh in the current government headed by N. Chandrababu Naidu. In fact, Anitha represents the Payakaraopet Assembly constituency and has always been quite dynamic in her participation in matters of state politics involving laws and safety of women in the country.

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