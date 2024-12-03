Home
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Who Is Venkata Datta Sai: PV Sindhu’s Fiancé And Former IPL Team Member

Double Olympic medalist and badminton star PV Sindhu is set to tie the knot with Hyderabad-based Venkata Datta Sai, an executive director at Posidex Technologies.

Double Olympic medalist and badminton star PV Sindhu is set to tie the knot with Hyderabad-based Venkata Datta Sai, an executive director at Posidex Technologies. The wedding will take place in Udaipur on December 22, with celebrations beginning on December 20. A reception is scheduled in Hyderabad on December 24, as per media sources.

This announcement follows Sindhu’s recent victory at the Syed Modi International tournament in Lucknow, breaking her long trophy drought.

According to Sindhu’s father, PV Ramana, “The two families knew each other, but it was only a month ago that everything was finalized. This was the only possible window as her schedule will be hectic from January. So that is the reason the two families decided to have the marriage ceremony on December 22. The reception will be held in Hyderabad on December 24. She will start her training soon after as the next season is going to be important.”

Who is Venkata Datta Sai?

Venkata Datta Sai holds a Diploma in Liberal Arts and Sciences/Liberal Studies from the Foundation of Liberal and Management Education. He completed a BBA in Accounting and Finance at FLAME University in 2018 and later pursued a Master’s in Data Science and Machine Learning from the International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore.

Professional Background

He gained valuable experience working with JSW, both as a summer intern and as an in-house consultant. Reflecting on this, he shared on his LinkedIn profile, “My BBA in finance and economics pales in comparison to managing an IPL team, but I must admit I learned a lot from both of these experiences.”

Since 2019, he has served as Managing Director of Sour Apple Asset Management and as Executive Director at Posidex. Describing his work, he wrote, “The loan that you get in 12 seconds or the credit card that you have thanks to the instant credit score matching? Just some of the most complex problems I solve using a proprietary entity resolution search engine. My solutions and products are deployed for critical operations at some of the biggest banks from HDFC to ICICI.”

