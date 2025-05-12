Who Is Vikram Misri, The IFS Officer Who Got Viral After Operation Sindoor? All About His Life, Education And Career

Before joining the civil service, he worked in the advertising industry for three years at Lintas India and Contract Advertising. He is also a Fellow of the Aspen Institute’s India Leadership Initiative, now known as the Kamalnayan Bajaj Fellowship.

Vikram Misri is a distinguished IFS officer. He is a "a career diplomat from the 1989 batch of the Indian Foreign Service

Vikram Misri is a seasoned Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer from the 1989 batch. Currently serving as the Foreign Secretary of India (since July 15, 2024), Misri has long been a central figure in India’s diplomatic landscape, including being the government’s face during the recent four-day standoff with Pakistan that ended following mutual agreement.

Early Life and Education of Vikram Misri

Born in Srinagar, Vikram Misri completed his early schooling in Burn Hall School and DAV School, as well as at Carmel Convent in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir.

He then attended Scindia School in Gwalior. Misri holds a Bachelor’s degree in History (Honours) from Hindu College, University of Delhi, and an MBA from XLRI Jamshedpur.

Before joining the civil service, he worked in the advertising industry for three years at Lintas India and Contract Advertising. He is also a Fellow of the Aspen Institute’s India Leadership Initiative, now known as the Kamalnayan Bajaj Fellowship.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Misri is married to Dolly Misri, and the couple has two children.

He is fluent in Hindi, English, and Kashmiri, and has working knowledge of French.

A Stellar Diplomatic Career

Vikram Misri’s diplomatic career has spanned over three decades, covering key postings in Europe, Asia, Africa, and North America. He has been part of the Pakistan Desk at the Ministry of External Affairs and served under two former external affairs ministers, IK Gujral and Pranab Mukherjee.

He also held the role of Private Secretary to three Indian Prime Ministers — IK Gujral, Dr. Manmohan Singh, and Narendra Modi — showcasing the trust placed in him across party lines.

Ambassadorial Posts Held by Vikram Misri

Misri has served as India’s top diplomat in several countries:

Spain (2014–2016)

Myanmar (2016–2018)

China (2019–2021) — a tenure marked by complex bilateral tensions

He also served in Brussels, Tunis, Islamabad, and Washington DC, and held senior roles as Deputy High Commissioner in Sri Lanka and Consul General in Munich.

Most recently, Misri was appointed Deputy National Security Adviser (Strategic Affairs) from January 2022 to June 2024.

Backlash and Support Amid India-Pakistan Ceasefire

Following the announcement of the India-Pakistan ceasefire, Misri faced unwarranted online trolling, which sparked strong reactions from many public figures and institutions.

Former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Menon Rao called the attacks “utterly shameful,” emphasizing that Misri has served the nation with integrity. TMC MP Mahua Moitra also voiced her support, urging Misri to “stand strong” against the abuse.

The IAS Association condemned the personal attacks and expressed solidarity with Misri and his family. Even comedian Vir Das spoke in his favor, recognizing the contributions of Misri and others involved in the ceasefire efforts.

Ambassador Vikram Misri remains a key pillar in India’s diplomatic core. With a career spanning continents and crises, his leadership, especially during high-stakes moments like the India-Pakistan ceasefire, underscores his importance to India’s foreign policy framework.

ALSO READ: Boss Is On Fire Today: JD Vance Elated Over Donald Trump Cutting Drug Costs In New Announcement