Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Who Is Vivek Joshi And What Is The Difference Between Election Commissioner And Chief Election Commissioner?

Who Is Vivek Joshi And What Is The Difference Between Election Commissioner And Chief Election Commissioner?

In a significant development on Monday, Vivek Joshi, a senior IAS officer from Haryana, was appointed as the Election Commissioner of India. His appointment is part of a high-profile decision made by the President of India, based on the powers conferred by the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service, and Term of Office) Act, 2023.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Who Is Vivek Joshi And What Is The Difference Between Election Commissioner And Chief Election Commissioner?

In a significant development on Monday, Vivek Joshi, a senior IAS officer from Haryana, was appointed as the Election Commissioner of India.


In a significant development on Monday, Vivek Joshi, a senior IAS officer from Haryana, was appointed as the Election Commissioner of India. His appointment is part of a high-profile decision made by the President of India, based on the powers conferred by the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service, and Term of Office) Act, 2023. Joshi will officially assume office once he takes charge.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Official Announcement of Appointment

The official announcement was made through an appointment letter, which stated:
“In exercise of powers conferred by section 4 of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023 (Act No. 49 of 2023), the President is pleased to appoint Dr Vivek Joshi, IAS (HY:1989) as Election Commissioner in the Election Commission of India, with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,” the letter said.

Background of Vivek Joshi

Vivek Joshi, a distinguished IAS officer from the 1989 Haryana cadre, has held several important positions throughout his career. Most recently, he was appointed as the Chief Secretary of Haryana, a position that placed him at the forefront of administrative matters in the state. Joshi’s deep experience in public administration and governance has paved the way for his new role as Election Commissioner.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Appointment Process

The selection of Vivek Joshi for the Election Commissioner role was made by a high-level selection committee chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The committee, which also includes Union Home Minister Amit Shah and leader of the opposition Rahul Gandhi, met at the Prime Minister’s Office in South Block to finalize their decision. The committee deliberated on the candidate’s qualifications and suitability before recommending Joshi’s name to President Droupadi Murmu for formal approval.

Controversy Surrounding the Appointment

Despite the formal recommendation and approval, the appointment has sparked some political debate. The Congress party has raised concerns and urged the government to delay the appointment until a Supreme Court hearing on the matter takes place. The political party’s request has added an element of uncertainty to what would have otherwise been a routine administrative decision.

In conclusion, Vivek Joshi’s appointment as Election Commissioner is a significant development in Indian politics and governance. His extensive experience in public administration and governance positions him well for his new role in overseeing the election process in India. However, with political discussions still ongoing, his appointment may face further scrutiny in the coming weeks.

Filed under

Election Commissioner Of India Vivek Joshi

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

US Judge To Rule On Lawsuit Protecting Elon Musk’s DOGE In 24 Hours; What Is Next?

US Judge To Rule On Lawsuit Protecting Elon Musk’s DOGE In 24 Hours; What Is...

Mass Layoff Of FAA Employees Under Trump Administration; Safety Concerns Highlighted

Mass Layoff Of FAA Employees Under Trump Administration; Safety Concerns Highlighted

Mahakumbh: Prayagraj’s River Water Unfit For Bathing? Pollution Control Board Finds High Faecal Coliform Levels

Mahakumbh: Prayagraj’s River Water Unfit For Bathing? Pollution Control Board Finds High Faecal Coliform Levels

Gyanesh Kumar Appointed As India’s New Chief Election Commissioner

Gyanesh Kumar Appointed As India’s New Chief Election Commissioner

Celebrated Mexican Singer Paquita la del Barrio Passes Away At 77

Celebrated Mexican Singer Paquita la del Barrio Passes Away At 77

Entertainment

Celebrated Mexican Singer Paquita la del Barrio Passes Away At 77

Celebrated Mexican Singer Paquita la del Barrio Passes Away At 77

Watch | Monalisa’s Grand Kerala Entry: ₹15 Lakh Deal, Fan Frenzy, And Boby Chemmanur’s Controversial Comeback

Watch | Monalisa’s Grand Kerala Entry: ₹15 Lakh Deal, Fan Frenzy, And Boby Chemmanur’s Controversial

Hrithik Roshan’s Son Hridhaan Becomes The New Heartthrob After Viral Video | Watch

Hrithik Roshan’s Son Hridhaan Becomes The New Heartthrob After Viral Video | Watch

Escorts Kubota Chairman Nikhil Nanda Booked In Fraud And Abetment To Suicide Case

Escorts Kubota Chairman Nikhil Nanda Booked In Fraud And Abetment To Suicide Case

Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Make Their First Public Appearance Amid Legal Dispute With Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Make Their First Public Appearance Amid Legal Dispute With Justin

Lifestyle

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox