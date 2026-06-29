Who is Wing Commander Niketa Pandey? IAF SSC Officer Fighting for Permanent Commission

The Delhi High Court has extended its stay on the Indian Air Force’s decision to terminate Wing Commander Niketa Pandey’s service. The court has also directed the central government and other involved parties to submit their responses within one week. The matter is scheduled for further hearing in July.

This development continues legal protection already granted earlier by the Supreme Court, which had also paused her termination and allowed her to pursue relief through either the Armed Forces Tribunal or the High Court.

Who is Wing Commander Niketa Pandey?

Wing Commander Niketa Pandey is a Short Service Commission (SSC) officer in the Indian Air Force who joined the force in 2011. Over her 13.5 years of service, she has worked as a fighter controller, a highly specialised operational role within the Air Force’s command structure.

As per reports, she ranked second in the merit list of expert air fighter controllers, which shows her strong performance. Despite such a strong service record, she was not granted a permanent commission, which led her to legally challenge the decision.

Niketa Pandey Career: From SSC Entry to Permanent Commission Battle

Wing Commander Pandey joined the IAF through the Short Service Commission route, which typically offers officers a fixed tenure followed by evaluation for permanent commission based on performance and vacancies.

She underwent multiple rounds of assessment for permanent commission but was not selected, which led to a legal challenge. She had also received a service extension up to June 19, 2025, while her case remained under consideration.

Niketa Pandey Case: Legal Battle and Court Intervention

Her case reached the Supreme Court after she challenged the denial of permanent commission. The court later allowed her to approach the Armed Forces Tribunal or the Delhi High Court for further relief.

Both the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court have since stayed her termination, with the High Court recently extending that protection and asking the Centre and other parties to respond.

This makes her one of the first SSC officers in the Indian Air Force to receive such a stay on discharge.

Why Niketa Pandey Case Matters

The Supreme Court has also used the case to highlight a broader issue affecting SSC officers, pointing to uncertainty in long-term career prospects after years of service.