Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Who Is Winning Delhi Elections 2025? Congress Leader Devendra Yadav Leads From The Badali

Congress Delhi president Devendra Yadav is leading from the Badali constituency, offering a much-needed boost to the Congress party in the capital.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Who Is Winning Delhi Elections 2025? Congress Leader Devendra Yadav Leads From The Badali


The counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections has begun, with early trends showing significant leads for key candidates across various constituencies.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Congress Delhi president Devendra Yadav is leading from the Badali constituency, offering a much-needed boost to the Congress party in the capital. Meanwhile, BJP’s Manjinder Sirsa is ahead in Rajouri Garden, reinforcing the party’s presence in west Delhi.

In the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) camp, Amanatullah Khan is leading in Okhla, and Gopal Rai is ahead in his constituency. However, not all AAP leaders are faring well—Somnath Bharti is currently trailing in Malviya Nagar.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In Moti Nagar, BJP’s Harish Khurana has taken an early lead, indicating a strong performance for the party in central Delhi.

The counting process is progressing smoothly with tight security in place at counting centres across the city. As the trends continue to evolve, the final results will determine the political landscape of Delhi for the next five years.

 

Filed under

congress Counting Of Votes Delhi Elections 2025 Kalka Ji Who Is Winning

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

BJP Crosses Majority Mark in Early Trends As Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 Counting Starts

BJP Crosses Majority Mark in Early Trends As Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 Counting Starts

BJP To Make A Historic Comeback In Delhi After 27 Years? Crosses Halfway Mark In Early Trends

BJP To Make A Historic Comeback In Delhi After 27 Years? Crosses Halfway Mark In...

Counting Of Votes For Delhi Election: BJP Reaches Halfway Mark, Will BJP Make A Comeback ?

Counting Of Votes For Delhi Election: BJP Reaches Halfway Mark, Will BJP Make A Comeback...

Early Trends: Is Arvind Kejriwal Losing Delhi Elections? Former Delhi CM Trails, Atishi Too Lags Behind, BJP Races Ahead

Early Trends: Is Arvind Kejriwal Losing Delhi Elections? Former Delhi CM Trails, Atishi Too Lags...

Who Is Winning The Greater Kailash Constituency? Saurabh Bharadwaj Eyes Third Straight Win

Who Is Winning The Greater Kailash Constituency? Saurabh Bharadwaj Eyes Third Straight Win

Entertainment

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Check The Full List Of Winners Here

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Check The Full List Of Winners Here

Nita Ambani Shares Special Moment With Nick Jonas At Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding

Nita Ambani Shares Special Moment With Nick Jonas At Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding

Kanye West’s Latest Anti-Semitic Rant On X: ‘Elon Stole My Nazi Swag’

Kanye West’s Latest Anti-Semitic Rant On X: ‘Elon Stole My Nazi Swag’

Kendrick Lamar Teases Storytelling Theme For Historic Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Kendrick Lamar Teases Storytelling Theme For Historic Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Actor Nagarjuna Meets PM Modi, Presents Book On Akkineni Nageswara Rao

Actor Nagarjuna Meets PM Modi, Presents Book On Akkineni Nageswara Rao

Lifestyle

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac Sign-SpecificGuide

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox