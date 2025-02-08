Who Is Winning Delhi Elections 2025? Congress Leader Devendra Yadav Leads From The Badali

Congress Delhi president Devendra Yadav is leading from the Badali constituency, offering a much-needed boost to the Congress party in the capital.

The counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections has begun, with early trends showing significant leads for key candidates across various constituencies.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Congress Delhi president Devendra Yadav is leading from the Badali constituency, offering a much-needed boost to the Congress party in the capital. Meanwhile, BJP’s Manjinder Sirsa is ahead in Rajouri Garden, reinforcing the party’s presence in west Delhi.

In the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) camp, Amanatullah Khan is leading in Okhla, and Gopal Rai is ahead in his constituency. However, not all AAP leaders are faring well—Somnath Bharti is currently trailing in Malviya Nagar.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In Moti Nagar, BJP’s Harish Khurana has taken an early lead, indicating a strong performance for the party in central Delhi.

The counting process is progressing smoothly with tight security in place at counting centres across the city. As the trends continue to evolve, the final results will determine the political landscape of Delhi for the next five years.