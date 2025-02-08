Who Is Winning Delhi Elections? Election Commission Releases Data After AAP Accuses Of Not Sharing Final Voter Count Data

The voter turnout in 2025 is lower than the 62.82% recorded in 2020, when AAP secured a massive victory, winning 62 out of 70 seats, while the BJP managed only eight.

A day before the much-anticipated vote count for Delhi’s assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of failing to share the final voter count data. However, the ECI dismissed the claims, stating that it had adhered to all necessary transparency protocols.

AAP leaders, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, claimed that the ECI did not upload Form 17C—a crucial document that records votes polled at each polling station—on its official website.

The ECI responded by asserting that polling agents at each booth had already received copies of the form as per election guidelines.

ECI Releases Final Voter Turnout Figures

Following the controversy, the ECI released the final voter turnout, reporting 60.54% participation in Wednesday’s polling—a minor 0.09% increase from the provisional data available on the Election Commission’s app. Despite this clarification, AAP continued to question the delay, labeling it a lack of transparency.

In response to the ECI’s stance, Kejriwal launched an independent platform, transparentelections.in, where AAP uploaded Form 17C details for every assembly segment. He took to social media, stating, “This is something the Election Commission should have done in the interest of transparency, but they are refusing to do it.”

AAP leader Manish Sisodia also criticized the ECI, asking on X (formerly Twitter), “Why so much secrecy instead of transparency? AAP believes in fair elections, so we have uploaded Form 17C for every assembly.”

Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) refuted AAP’s accusations, emphasizing that voter turnout data was already publicly available via the ECI Voter Turnout App. Citing Rule 49S of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, the CEO confirmed that Form 17C was duly provided to polling agents at each station.

Additionally, the CEO clarified that the final 60.54% turnout did not yet include postal ballots cast by service voters, election officials, and essential service personnel.

Comparing Turnout with 2020 Elections

The voter turnout in 2025 is lower than the 62.82% recorded in 2020, when AAP secured a massive victory, winning 62 out of 70 seats, while the BJP managed only eight. Historically, lower voter participation in Delhi elections tends to favor the BJP, leading to heightened concerns within AAP.

With the vote counting set to begin, all eyes are on the election results to determine which party will form the next government in Delhi.