Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Who Is Winning In Kalkaji? AAP’s Atishi Trails In This Constituency

Early trends from the Kalkaji constituency show BJP’s controversial leader Ramesh Bidhuri leading against AAP’s prominent face, Atishi.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Who Is Winning In Kalkaji? AAP’s Atishi Trails In This Constituency


In a significant development, early trends from the Kalkaji constituency show BJP’s controversial leader Ramesh Bidhuri leading against AAP’s prominent face, Atishi. The closely-watched battle is unfolding in favor of Bidhuri, who has been in the spotlight for his provocative statements during the campaign.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Bidhuri’s remarks stirred controversy when he accused Atishi of “changing her father,” referring to her decision to drop the surname Marlena and adopt Singh in 2018. The comment drew sharp criticism from AAP leaders, who called it a personal attack. Despite the backlash, Bidhuri’s influence in the constituency appears to be translating into votes, as reflected in the early trends.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Atishi, a key figure in AAP known for her work in education reforms, faces a tough challenge as she tries to retain Kalkaji for the party.

As counting continues, the result from Kalkaji will be crucial in determining the final outcome of this high-stakes election.

Also Read: Delhi Election Result: 70/70, BJP Leads With 43 Seats, AAP At 26

Filed under

Delhi Elections 2025 Kalka Ji

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Final Nail In AAP Coffin? BJP Leads By 5000+ Votes On 35 Seats As Delhi Election Results Start To Steady

Final Nail In AAP Coffin? BJP Leads By 5000+ Votes On 35 Seats As Delhi...

This Seat Is Likely To Announce Results First As Delhi Elections Counting Of Votes Continues

This Seat Is Likely To Announce Results First As Delhi Elections Counting Of Votes Continues

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva Answers On Who Will Be The CM Face? Watch

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva Answers On Who Will Be The CM Face? Watch

Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia Now Take Leading As Delhi Election Voting Continues

Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia Now Take Leading As Delhi Election Voting Continues

‘Aur Lado Aapas Mein’: Omar Abdullah Trolls AAP And Congress With A Viral Meme As BJP Leads Delhi Election Race

‘Aur Lado Aapas Mein’: Omar Abdullah Trolls AAP And Congress With A Viral Meme As...

Entertainment

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Check The Full List Of Winners Here

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Check The Full List Of Winners Here

Nita Ambani Shares Special Moment With Nick Jonas At Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding

Nita Ambani Shares Special Moment With Nick Jonas At Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding

Kanye West’s Latest Anti-Semitic Rant On X: ‘Elon Stole My Nazi Swag’

Kanye West’s Latest Anti-Semitic Rant On X: ‘Elon Stole My Nazi Swag’

Kendrick Lamar Teases Storytelling Theme For Historic Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Kendrick Lamar Teases Storytelling Theme For Historic Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Actor Nagarjuna Meets PM Modi, Presents Book On Akkineni Nageswara Rao

Actor Nagarjuna Meets PM Modi, Presents Book On Akkineni Nageswara Rao

Lifestyle

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac Sign-SpecificGuide

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox