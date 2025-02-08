Who Is Winning In Kalkaji? AAP’s Atishi Trails In This Constituency

In a significant development, early trends from the Kalkaji constituency show BJP’s controversial leader Ramesh Bidhuri leading against AAP’s prominent face, Atishi. The closely-watched battle is unfolding in favor of Bidhuri, who has been in the spotlight for his provocative statements during the campaign.

Bidhuri’s remarks stirred controversy when he accused Atishi of “changing her father,” referring to her decision to drop the surname Marlena and adopt Singh in 2018. The comment drew sharp criticism from AAP leaders, who called it a personal attack. Despite the backlash, Bidhuri’s influence in the constituency appears to be translating into votes, as reflected in the early trends.

Atishi, a key figure in AAP known for her work in education reforms, faces a tough challenge as she tries to retain Kalkaji for the party.

As counting continues, the result from Kalkaji will be crucial in determining the final outcome of this high-stakes election.

