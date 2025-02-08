Who Is Winning Okhla Assembly Constituency In Delhi Elections? BJP’s Manish Chaudhary Or AAP’s Amanatullah Khan

Once an AAP stronghold, Okhla now braces for a high-stakes electoral battle in 2025. As votes are counted, will Amanatullah Khan retain his dominance, or is the constituency set for a political shake-up?

Okhla, one of Delhi’s key assembly constituencies, is known for its diverse electorate and historically high voter turnout. Over the years, the constituency has witnessed significant shifts in political trends. In recent elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has established a firm grip over the seat, with Amanatullah Khan securing consecutive victories in both 2015 and 2020.

Amanatullah Khan’s Electoral Dominance in Okhla

The 2020 Delhi Assembly elections saw Amanatullah Khan clinching a resounding victory, securing 1,30,367 votes and defeating Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Braham Singh by an overwhelming margin of 71,827 votes. The total number of valid votes cast stood at 1,97,431 out of 3,35,147 registered electors.

Khan’s dominance was also evident in the 2015 elections when he garnered 1,04,271 votes, again defeating BJP’s Braham Singh by a significant margin of 64,532 votes. The voter turnout that year saw 1,66,658 valid votes cast out of 2,73,543 electors.

Before AAP’s rise in Okhla, the Indian National Congress (INC) held control over the seat in 2013, with Asif Mohd Khan emerging victorious. However, since then, AAP has solidified its influence in the constituency.

Okhla Witnesses Fierce Competition in 2025 Elections

As the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections unfold, AAP’s Amanatullah Khan faces stiff competition. The key contenders in this electoral battle include BJP’s Manish Chaudhary and Congress’ Ariba Khan. Additionally, the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has fielded Shifa Ur Rehman, adding another layer of complexity to the contest.

Polling across all 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi took place on Wednesday, with voting conducted at 13,766 stations. According to most exit polls, the BJP is predicted to secure a dominant victory, while AAP, which has been in power for the past 11 years, is expected to come in as a close second. The majority mark in the 70-member Delhi Assembly is 36.

Vote Counting Underway

With vote counting beginning at 8 AM, all eyes are now on the final results to see whether AAP can maintain its stronghold in Okhla or if the constituency is set for another political shift.

