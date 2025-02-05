Delhi Elections 2025 are heating up, with satta bazar predictions offering a glimpse into the race. As betting odds shift, AAP is projected to secure a narrow majority, but the final verdict rests with the voters.

As betting odds shift, AAP is projected to secure a narrow majority in Delhi elections, but the final verdict rests with the voters.

The Delhi Elections are being conducted in a single phase, with 1.56 crore voters from all 70 constituencies determining the fate of the candidates. According to the Election Commission’s Voter App, an early turnout of 8.10% was recorded by 9 AM.

As voting gains momentum, the national capital has witnessed a voter turnout of 19.95% by 11 AM, indicating an active participation from the electorate in the 2025 Delhi Legislative Assembly elections.

AAP Eyes a Third Term Amidst Challenges

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has been in power in Delhi for the past 11 years, is aiming for a third consecutive term. While the party dominated the previous two elections—securing 67 seats in 2015 and 62 in 2020—it now faces headwinds in the form of corruption allegations against its senior leadership.

Initially, the Phalodi betting market predicted a slight edge for AAP, estimating it to secure between 37 and 39 seats. However, as the election nears, the latest projections indicate a marginal improvement, with the party expected to win between 38 and 40 seats, keeping it above the majority mark of 36 in the 70-member assembly.

Delhi Elections Witnessing Tight Contests in High-Profile Seats

Several high-profile constituencies are seeing intense electoral battles, and the betting market has provided insights into the perceived frontrunners.

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal vs. Parvesh Verma vs. Sandeep Dikshit

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal is leading the contest in the New Delhi seat against BJP’s Parvesh Verma and Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit. As of Thursday, the betting odds in Kejriwal’s favor stood at 66-85.

Kalkaji: Atishi vs. Ramesh Bidhuri vs. Alka Lamba

Kalkaji is another closely watched seat where AAP’s Atishi, who is also the party’s Chief Ministerial candidate, is leading against BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress’s Alka Lamba. The betting market places Atishi ahead with odds of 25-33.

Jangpura: Manish Sisodia vs. Tarvinder S. Marwah vs. Farhad Suri

In Jangpura, former Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia is leading against BJP’s Tarvinder S. Marwah and Congress’s Farhad Suri. The latest odds in Sisodia’s favor are 55-70 as of Thursday.

Delhi Elections: Awaiting the Final Verdict

While the Phalodi betting market offers a snapshot of current expectations, the ultimate decision rests with the voters. The final results will be declared on February 8, once the votes are counted, revealing the true winners and losers in this high-stakes election.

