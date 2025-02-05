Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Who Is Winning the Delhi Elections? Phalodi Satta Bazaar Releases Fresh Predictions

Delhi Elections 2025 are heating up, with satta bazar predictions offering a glimpse into the race. As betting odds shift, AAP is projected to secure a narrow majority, but the final verdict rests with the voters.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Who Is Winning the Delhi Elections? Phalodi Satta Bazaar Releases Fresh Predictions

As betting odds shift, AAP is projected to secure a narrow majority in Delhi elections, but the final verdict rests with the voters.


The Delhi Elections are being conducted in a single phase, with 1.56 crore voters from all 70 constituencies determining the fate of the candidates. According to the Election Commission’s Voter App, an early turnout of 8.10% was recorded by 9 AM.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As voting gains momentum, the national capital has witnessed a voter turnout of 19.95% by 11 AM, indicating an active participation from the electorate in the 2025 Delhi Legislative Assembly elections.

AAP Eyes a Third Term Amidst Challenges

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has been in power in Delhi for the past 11 years, is aiming for a third consecutive term. While the party dominated the previous two elections—securing 67 seats in 2015 and 62 in 2020—it now faces headwinds in the form of corruption allegations against its senior leadership.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Initially, the Phalodi betting market predicted a slight edge for AAP, estimating it to secure between 37 and 39 seats. However, as the election nears, the latest projections indicate a marginal improvement, with the party expected to win between 38 and 40 seats, keeping it above the majority mark of 36 in the 70-member assembly.

Delhi Elections Witnessing Tight Contests in High-Profile Seats

Several high-profile constituencies are seeing intense electoral battles, and the betting market has provided insights into the perceived frontrunners.

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal vs. Parvesh Verma vs. Sandeep Dikshit

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal is leading the contest in the New Delhi seat against BJP’s Parvesh Verma and Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit. As of Thursday, the betting odds in Kejriwal’s favor stood at 66-85.

Kalkaji: Atishi vs. Ramesh Bidhuri vs. Alka Lamba

Kalkaji is another closely watched seat where AAP’s Atishi, who is also the party’s Chief Ministerial candidate, is leading against BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress’s Alka Lamba. The betting market places Atishi ahead with odds of 25-33.

Jangpura: Manish Sisodia vs. Tarvinder S. Marwah vs. Farhad Suri

In Jangpura, former Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia is leading against BJP’s Tarvinder S. Marwah and Congress’s Farhad Suri. The latest odds in Sisodia’s favor are 55-70 as of Thursday.

Delhi Elections: Awaiting the Final Verdict

While the Phalodi betting market offers a snapshot of current expectations, the ultimate decision rests with the voters. The final results will be declared on February 8, once the votes are counted, revealing the true winners and losers in this high-stakes election.

Also Read: Delhi Elections 2025: 19.95% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 11 AM

Filed under

Delhi Elections 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Delhi Polls: Arvind Kejriwal Booked For Haryana ‘Poisoning’ Yamuna Water Remarks

Delhi Polls: Arvind Kejriwal Booked For Haryana ‘Poisoning’ Yamuna Water Remarks

Nigerian traveller Throws Sanitary Pads At Airport Staff; The Reason Will Shock You

Nigerian traveller Throws Sanitary Pads At Airport Staff; The Reason Will Shock You

Will Emilia Perez Lose At The Academy Awards? Netflix Drops Karla Sofia Gascon From Oscars Campaign Over Past Controversial Tweets

Will Emilia Perez Lose At The Academy Awards? Netflix Drops Karla Sofia Gascon From Oscars...

Developers Hail Replit As A Game-Changer, AI Tool Builds Apps in Minutes

Developers Hail Replit As A Game-Changer, AI Tool Builds Apps in Minutes

Delhi Elections 2025: Voter Turnout Reaches 33.16% Till 1 PM

Delhi Elections 2025: Voter Turnout Reaches 33.16% Till 1 PM

Entertainment

Will Emilia Perez Lose At The Academy Awards? Netflix Drops Karla Sofia Gascon From Oscars Campaign Over Past Controversial Tweets

Will Emilia Perez Lose At The Academy Awards? Netflix Drops Karla Sofia Gascon From Oscars

Did Marvel Use AI To Make The Fantastic Four: First Steps Poster? Internet Fumes But Here’s The Truth

Did Marvel Use AI To Make The Fantastic Four: First Steps Poster? Internet Fumes But

Nora Fatehi Killed In An Accident? Fake News Of Actress Dying In A Freak Accident Goes Viral

Nora Fatehi Killed In An Accident? Fake News Of Actress Dying In A Freak Accident

Meet South India’s Wealthiest Actor, With A Net Worth Of ₹3500 Crore, Exceeding Even Aamir Khan; It’s Not Rajinikanth Or Prabhas

Meet South India’s Wealthiest Actor, With A Net Worth Of ₹3500 Crore, Exceeding Even Aamir

Ariana Grande Has The Perfect Reply For Haters Who Slammed Her For Speaking In A High-Pitch

Ariana Grande Has The Perfect Reply For Haters Who Slammed Her For Speaking In A

Lifestyle

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox