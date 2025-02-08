Home
Saturday, February 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Who Is Winning The Greater Kailash Constituency? Saurabh Bharadwaj Eyes Third Straight Win

With Saurabh Bharadwaj eyeing a third term, Shikha Roy (BJP) attempting a comeback, and Sukhbir Singh Pawar (Congress) striving for revival, the battle for Greater Kailash remains a key contest in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

Who Is Winning The Greater Kailash Constituency? Saurabh Bharadwaj Eyes Third Straight Win

DELHI ELECTIONS


The counting of votes for the Greater Kailash Assembly constituency began at 8 AM, along with the other 69 constituencies of Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress are the primary contenders in this highly anticipated election.

Key Candidates in Greater Kailash

The 2025 Delhi Assembly elections in Greater Kailash will see Saurabh Bharadwaj of AAP aiming for a third consecutive term. Having won the seat twice before, Bharadwaj has established a stronghold in the area. His key opponents in this election are:

Shikha Roy (BJP) – Hoping to reclaim the seat for the party.

Sukhbir Singh Pawar (Congress) – Looking to revive Congress’ influence in the constituency.

About Greater Kailash Constituency

Greater Kailash is one of the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi and falls under the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. The constituency was restructured and created in 2008 by the Delimitation Commission. Located in South Delhi, Greater Kailash is a prominent residential and commercial hub divided into three regions: GK1, GK2, and GK3, which are situated along a segment of the Outer Ring Road.

Demographics of Greater Kailash

Greater Kailash has historically been considered a BJP stronghold. The area has a mix of affluent and middle-class residents, with a cosmopolitan character. The constituency is home to:

Traders
Professionals
Salaried individuals
The presence of Muslim and Jat voters in certain areas may play a crucial role in determining the election outcome.

Key Neighborhoods in Greater Kailash

The constituency includes diverse localities such as:

Asiad Village Complex
Shahpur Jat
Greater Kailash 1 (GK1) & Greater Kailash 2 (GK2)
Zamrudpur
East of Kailash
Kailash Colony
Sant Nagar
Panchsheel Park & Panchsheel Enclave
Masjid Moth
Krishi Vihar
Pamposh Enclave
Chirag Enclave
Savitri Nagar
Sheikh Sarai
Khirki Extension
C.R. Park
Parts of Kalkaji
Past Election Results: 2015 & 2020
2020 Elections: Saurabh Bharadwaj (AAP) secured a decisive victory, defeating BJP’s Shikha Roy by a margin of 16,809 votes.
2015 Elections: Bharadwaj had also won this seat, further strengthening AAP’s presence in the constituency.
Voter Turnout Trends:
2020 – 60.12%
2015 – 66.69%
Despite a slight decline in voter turnout in 2020, AAP maintained its dominance in Greater Kailash.

What to Expect in the 2025 Results?

With Saurabh Bharadwaj eyeing a third term, Shikha Roy (BJP) attempting a comeback, and Sukhbir Singh Pawar (Congress) striving for revival, the battle for Greater Kailash remains a key contest in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025. The final results will determine whether AAP continues its reign or BJP manages to reclaim the seat.

ALSO READ: Who Is Winning Delhi Elections? Election Commission Releases Data After AAP Accuses Of Not Sharing Final Voter Count Data

