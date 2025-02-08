Who Is Winning The Greater Kailash Constituency? Saurabh Bharadwaj Eyes Third Straight Win

With Saurabh Bharadwaj eyeing a third term, Shikha Roy (BJP) attempting a comeback, and Sukhbir Singh Pawar (Congress) striving for revival, the battle for Greater Kailash remains a key contest in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

The counting of votes for the Greater Kailash Assembly constituency began at 8 AM, along with the other 69 constituencies of Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress are the primary contenders in this highly anticipated election.

Key Candidates in Greater Kailash

The 2025 Delhi Assembly elections in Greater Kailash will see Saurabh Bharadwaj of AAP aiming for a third consecutive term. Having won the seat twice before, Bharadwaj has established a stronghold in the area. His key opponents in this election are:

Shikha Roy (BJP) – Hoping to reclaim the seat for the party.

Sukhbir Singh Pawar (Congress) – Looking to revive Congress’ influence in the constituency.

About Greater Kailash Constituency

Greater Kailash is one of the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi and falls under the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. The constituency was restructured and created in 2008 by the Delimitation Commission. Located in South Delhi, Greater Kailash is a prominent residential and commercial hub divided into three regions: GK1, GK2, and GK3, which are situated along a segment of the Outer Ring Road.

Demographics of Greater Kailash

Greater Kailash has historically been considered a BJP stronghold. The area has a mix of affluent and middle-class residents, with a cosmopolitan character. The constituency is home to:

Traders

Professionals

Salaried individuals

The presence of Muslim and Jat voters in certain areas may play a crucial role in determining the election outcome.

Key Neighborhoods in Greater Kailash

The constituency includes diverse localities such as:

Asiad Village Complex

Shahpur Jat

Greater Kailash 1 (GK1) & Greater Kailash 2 (GK2)

Zamrudpur

East of Kailash

Kailash Colony

Sant Nagar

Panchsheel Park & Panchsheel Enclave

Masjid Moth

Krishi Vihar

Pamposh Enclave

Chirag Enclave

Savitri Nagar

Sheikh Sarai

Khirki Extension

C.R. Park

Parts of Kalkaji

Past Election Results: 2015 & 2020

2020 Elections: Saurabh Bharadwaj (AAP) secured a decisive victory, defeating BJP’s Shikha Roy by a margin of 16,809 votes.

2015 Elections: Bharadwaj had also won this seat, further strengthening AAP’s presence in the constituency.

Voter Turnout Trends:

2020 – 60.12%

2015 – 66.69%

Despite a slight decline in voter turnout in 2020, AAP maintained its dominance in Greater Kailash.

What to Expect in the 2025 Results?

With Saurabh Bharadwaj eyeing a third term, Shikha Roy (BJP) attempting a comeback, and Sukhbir Singh Pawar (Congress) striving for revival, the battle for Greater Kailash remains a key contest in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025. The final results will determine whether AAP continues its reign or BJP manages to reclaim the seat.