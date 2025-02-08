Home
Saturday, February 8, 2025
Who Is Winning The Patparganj Constituency? It Is BJP’s Ravinder Negi Vs AAP’s Avadh Ojha

As the counting progresses, the Patparganj seat is expected to witness a tough contest between AAP and BJP, with the results determining the political landscape of East Delhi.

Who Is Winning The Patparganj Constituency? It Is BJP’s Ravinder Negi Vs AAP’s Avadh Ojha


The vote counting for the Patparganj Assembly constituency began at 8:00 AM today. According to early trends, AAP’s Avadh Ojha is trailing behind BJP’s Ravinder Negi, making the contest an intense one.

Patparganj Assembly Constituency Overview

The Patparganj Assembly constituency is one of 70 seats in the Delhi Legislative Assembly and is designated as Constituency No. 57. Situated in East Delhi, the seat falls under the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency and is categorized as a general seat, meaning it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The primary parties competing in this election are the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress.

Key Candidates in Patparganj Assembly Election 2025

AAP has introduced Avadh Ojha, a well-known educator and recent entrant into the party, as its candidate for the Patparganj Assembly seat. BJP has fielded Ravinder Singh Negi, while Congress has nominated Anil Chaudhary.

Previous Winners: Patparganj Assembly Elections (2020 & 2015)

2020 Delhi Assembly Elections:

Winner: Manish Sisodia (AAP)
Margin of Victory: 3,207 votes
Vote Share: 49.33% (70,163 votes)
Runner-up: Ravinder Singh Negi (BJP) – 47.07% (66,956 votes)
Third Place: Shravan Laxman Rawat (Congress) – 1.97% (2,802 votes)
Total Valid Votes Polled: 1,41,717

2015 Delhi Assembly Elections:

Winner: Manish Sisodia (AAP)
Margin of Victory: 28,791 votes
Vote Share: 53.64% (75,243 votes)
Runner-up: Vinod Kumar Binny (BJP) – 33.12% (46,452 votes)
Third Place: Anil Kumar (Congress) – 11.53% (16,177 votes)
Total Valid Votes Polled: 1,39,737

As the counting progresses, the Patparganj seat is expected to witness a tough contest between AAP and BJP, with the results determining the political landscape of East Delhi.

