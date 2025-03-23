Who Is Zafar Ali? UP Police Charges Sambhal Mosque Panel Chief For Alleged Role In Clashes

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday arrested Zafar Ali, the president of the Shahi Jama Masjid committee, for allegedly orchestrating the violence that erupted in Sambhal district during a mosque survey in November 2024. Officials stated that the violence led to the deaths of five people.

Ali was taken into custody from his residence, which is located about 100 meters from the mosque, at around 11 a.m. He was interrogated for nearly four hours by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) before being formally arrested.

Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishan Kumar Bishnoi said, “On the basis of evidence collected, Zafar Ali was arrested for his role in inciting violence as a team surveyed the Shahi Jama Masjid following court orders. He was sent to jail following court orders.” However, Ali denied the allegations, saying, “I did not incite any violence.”

All About Sambhal Mosque Violence

Tensions in Sambhal had been high since November 19, 2024, after a civil court ordered a survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid. An initial survey was conducted the same day. However, violence broke out on November 24 during a second inspection, as protestors clashed with the police. The confrontation led to the deaths of five people and injuries to dozens, including police personnel.

While authorities maintained that they did not fire at the protestors, they accused some “miscreants” in the crowd of opening fire. However, the mosque committee disputed this claim, asserting that police provoked the crowd. Ali had previously stated that the five deaths were caused by police firing.

Charges Against Zafar Ali

Zafar Ali, a practicing advocate and the mosque committee’s head—a position known as “Sadar” in the Muslim community—was charged under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. These include:

Section 191(3): Rioting

Rioting Section 190: Unlawful assembly

Unlawful assembly Section 221: Obstructing a public servant from performing duties

Obstructing a public servant from performing duties Section 125: Acts endangering life or personal safety

Acts endangering life or personal safety Section 196: Promoting enmity between different groups

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shrish Chandra stated, “Zafar Ali had been under police surveillance since the violence on November 24. We initially detained him for questioning last year but had to release him due to insufficient evidence. Over the past months, we have gathered substantial proof linking him to the unrest, which led to his arrest today.”

Allegations of Political Motive Behind Arrest

Ali’s elder brother, Tahir Ali, who is also a lawyer, alleged that the arrest was a strategic move to prevent Zafar from testifying before a judicial commission set up by the Uttar Pradesh government. “Zafar was supposed to testify before the commission tomorrow [Monday], and that is why they are deliberately sending him to jail… We want peace, but the authorities are deliberately inciting public unrest,” he claimed.

According to Tahir, Zafar Ali was prepared to testify that the five men—Naeem Gazi, Mohammad Bilal Ansari, Mohammad Ayaan, Naumaan (who went by one name), and Mohammad Kaif—were killed due to police firing. “He will testify that the police fired bullets and that the people who died were shot by the police. We will fight the case in court,” Tahir added.

Security Measures Following the Arrest

In response to Ali’s arrest, authorities have deployed over 200 security personnel around the Shahi Jama Masjid and stationed forces from five police stations in the area. SP Bishnoi, along with other officials, led a flag march to ensure order.

Circle Officer Anuj Chaudhary reassured the public, stating, “Forces have been deployed to maintain peace… The situation is under control.”

SIT Investigation and Charge Sheet

The Uttar Pradesh Police’s SIT had earlier submitted a detailed charge sheet, spanning over 4,000 pages, in six of the twelve cases related to the November 24 violence. The investigation identified a total of 159 accused individuals. Among them, 79—including three women—have already been arrested.

Interestingly, the charge sheet also mentioned that weapons recovered from the violence site were manufactured in countries such as the United Kingdom, the USA, Germany, and Czechoslovakia, raising further questions about external involvement.

Historical Significance of the Shahi Jama Masjid

The Shahi Jama Masjid, which has become the focal point of this controversy, is a significant religious and historical site for the Muslim community. Believed to have been built in the 16th century by Mughal general Mir Hindu Beg, the mosque stands in the heart of Sambhal in Mohalla Kot Purvi. It was declared a protected monument on December 22, 1920, under the Ancient Monuments Preservation Act of 1904.

The legal dispute over the mosque stems from claims made by Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain, who alleged that the mosque was constructed over a demolished Hindu temple known as Hari Hara Mandir. The Hindu side claims that Hindu scriptures were found inside the mosque and has demanded worshipping rights at the site. However, the Muslim community strongly refutes these allegations.

Court-Ordered Survey and Legal Proceedings

A court-appointed advocate commissioner, Ramesh Raghav, conducted a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in January 2025. He submitted a sealed report to the civil judge (senior division), along with a three-page covering letter and a 45-page survey report. The exact contents of the report remain unknown, as the Supreme Court ruled on December 12, 2024, that courts across India should not admit new petitions or pass orders on pending cases regarding mosque surveys.