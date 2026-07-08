Who Is Zakir Ganai? Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorist Killed by Indian Forces in J&K’s Shopian

In a recent counter terrorism encounter taking place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, a key Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, identified as Zakir Ganai, has been killed by Indian security forces. According to reports, Ganai was one of the two terrorists who were first spotted by surveillance cameras on July 3 in a dense orchard in the area.

His body has also been recovered, marking a significant breakthrough for security forces in the massive anti-terror operation, which entered its fifth day on Wednesday, July 8.

Who is Lashkar terrorist Zakir Ganai?

Security agencies described Lashkar terrorist Zakir Ganai as an “A++ category” militant operating in Jammu and Kashmir. As per reports, he has been active with Lashkar-e-Taiba since around 2024. Indian forces killed him on July 8 during a multi-day counterterrorism operation in the Shopian district area.

How Zakir Ganai Came Under Indian Army’s Radar?

The terrorist was discovered by security personnel after two terrorists were initially captured on camera five days prior in a nearby dense orchard. After information about the whereabouts of Lashkar Commander Zakir Ganai and his accomplice Latief Bhat was received, a cordon and search operation was initiated.

Both were captured on camera while travelling through the Saidpora neighbourhood of Chhanapora. The area was blocked, and an operation was started right away.

J&K’s Shopian Encounter: Search Operation Underway

After Zakir’s elimination, a search operation is still active in the region, comprising seven villages, to locate the second LeT terrorist who has been identified as Latif Bhatt.

The Indian Army’s specialised counter-insurgency unit, Victor Force, has sealed all possible exit routes through thick orchard foliage, and the area has also been lit up to enhance visibility.