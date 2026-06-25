Who Killed Ketan Agarwal? Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary Blame Each Other As Murder Probe Deepens

The investigation into the death of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal has taken a dramatic turn, with the two main accused, his fiancee Siya Goyal and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary, now blaming each other for the murder. As police continue questioning both suspects, investigators say each has tried to reduce their own role in the case while placing responsibility on the other for the death of Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort on June 18.

According to investigators quoted by The Indian Express, the statements given by the two accused sharply contradict each other. Police say Chetan claimed he only wanted to run away and start a new life with Siya, but alleged that she insisted that Ketan Agarwal had to be removed. Siya, however, has reportedly told investigators that the murder plot was Chetan’s idea and that he even broke down after an earlier attempt to kill Ketan failed on June 14.

Conflicting versions in Ketan Agarwal case put focus on Lohagad Fort signal

Police sources told The Week that Siya admitted there was a pre-planned signal during the Lohagad Fort visit. According to her statement, she allegedly bent down as a signal and Chetan then pushed Ketan Agarwal into the gorge. Investigators claim the signal had been decided beforehand as part of the plan.

The probe has also revealed what police describe as extensive planning. Investigators allege the accused had visited Lohagad Fort earlier, studied the terrain and selected it as a suitable location. They further claim Siya and Chetan remained in close contact for months, exchanging over 2,000 calls and spending nearly 238 hours talking before the death of Ketan Agarwal.

Family claims and Ketan Agarwal probe uncover fresh details

As per reports, Chetan’s family has strongly denied the allegations. His father, Babulal Chaudhary, said, “He clearly told us that he did not push the boy and was standing far away. The girl was the one standing right there when the boy fell.” His uncle Udayram Chaudhary also maintained that Chetan was “completely innocent” and claimed he was being falsely implicated.

Police allege Siya and Chetan were in a relationship despite her engagement to Ketan Agarwal, whose wedding was scheduled later this year. Investigators believe the pair made multiple attempts before the final incident. The probe has also examined claims that Ketan’s planned Bali trip with Siya was disrupted after his passport allegedly went missing.

Background of accused in Ketan Agarwal murder investigation

Attention has now shifted to the personal backgrounds of the accused. Siya comes from a business family in Pune’s Bibwewadi area. According to a report by The Indian Express, neighbours said they were shocked by the allegations and found the family home locked after the arrests. Residents described the family as business owners and said they were unaware of any disputes.

Reports say that Police believe Siya and Chetan first met through business circles. While Siya operated a bakery venture, Chetan’s family was involved in the dry fruits business. Investigators allege their friendship later turned into a relationship. According to police, Siya allegedly invited Ketan Agarwal to Lohagad Fort under the pretext of celebrating her birthday, while Chetan arrived separately. Authorities claim the two then acted together before Ketan Agarwal fell into the gorge. The investigation remains ongoing.

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