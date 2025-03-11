‘Who Made You A Minister’? Lok Sabha Witnesses Heated Comments

Tensions escalated after TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee directly accused the central government of withholding MGNREGA funds for the state. His remarks sparked strong reactions from the ruling party, leading to a charged atmosphere in the House.

The Lok Sabha saw intense verbal exchanges on Tuesday as members of the treasury and opposition benches clashed over the allocation of funds under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to West Bengal, a state governed by the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Tensions escalated after TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee directly accused the central government of withholding MGNREGA funds for the state. His remarks sparked strong reactions from the ruling party, leading to a charged atmosphere in the House. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal voiced his objections, while Speaker Om Birla urged Banerjee to remain composed during the proceedings.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Who made you a minister? Kalyan Banerjee

The situation took a turn for the worse when Banerjee, in a heated exchange, questioned the authority of a minister, asking, “Who made you a minister?” His comments were reportedly in response to gestures from the treasury benches. The confrontation intensified further when he pointed toward Union Minister Giriraj Singh and criticized his conduct in the House, triggering an outcry from government members.

During the Question Hour, Banerjee accused the Centre of unfairly depriving West Bengal of MGNREGA funds for three years, arguing that the delay was unjustified. He demanded immediate action, stating, “Why is Bengal being singled out? If there are discrepancies, address them—but denying funds to an entire state for years is unacceptable.” He further questioned why alleged irregularities in some cases should result in the suspension of benefits for millions.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Responding to the allegations, Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan defended the Centre’s stance, claiming that officials investigating MGNREGA fund usage in Bengal had faced resistance and harassment. He criticized the TMC’s repeated demands, stating, “This issue has been raised multiple times over the past six months.”

Paswan also accused the West Bengal government of repackaging central schemes under its own branding, implying mismanagement of funds. The debate underscored the deep divide between the ruling BJP and the opposition TMC on the issue of fund allocation. As the exchange grew more heated, members from both sides engaged in sloganeering, adding to the turmoil in the House.

Also Read: Muslims Treated Like Cows’: Complaint Filed Against Actor Vijay For Insulting Muslims At Iftar Party