Who Ordered Pellet Gun Fire During NEET Students’ Protest? Official Records Reveal Key Details

The Jantar Mantar protest has ended. But its impact is still visible on some people’s bodies. The protest turned violent on July 20, the day when the Sansad Chalo march was organised. The latest report is that an Anti-Riot Gun (ARG) was fired twice at protesters. According to the official records, a Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel fired an ARG twice. He did it on the direction of a Delhi Police officer of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) rank when the protest was taking place near Jantar Mantar.

The opposition is raising the matter seriously. They are demanding answers from the Centre and an official statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament.

Police Diary Records Mention Use of Plastic Pellets

On July 22 at 1.24 pm, an entry was recorded in the general diary of Parliament Street Police Station. The recorded statement reports that multiple RAF fires, which are non-lethal, were fired as crowd-control ammunition while dispersing protesters.

The official record states that the force fired multiple rounds of non-lethal munitions and two rounds of plastic pellets using an Anti-Riot Gun (ARG).

Officials said one round contains four plastic pellets. They stressed these are different from metal pellets, claiming plastic pellets are designed for crowd control and are less likely to cause serious injuries.

Who Ordered RAF to Fire ARG?

The official record says the RAF unit, deployed in Zone 1 near Jantar Mantar, was operating alongside a Delhi Police officer of DCP rank.

According to officials, the RAF personnel fired the ARG only after receiving instructions from the DCP-rank officer, making the Delhi Police command structure central to the controversy over the use of force.

Pellet Injuries Raise Questions Despite Official Claims

Three people reportedly suffered pellet injuries during the protest, although there are claims that these plastic pellets are non-lethal.

Those injured include:

Irshad Sheikh (25), who works in Gurugram

Sahil Lochab (19), a Delhi University student

A 28-year-old journalist with Outlook magazine

One of the injured reportedly faces the risk of losing eyesight. The injuries have intensified questions over whether the force used during the protest was proportionate.

Delhi Police Denies Pellet Gun Allegations

As the news is gaining attention, Delhi Police has officially rejected these claims, calling them completely false and misleading. But, completely opposite to their statement, the latest Delhi police statement record mentions the firing of plastic pellets has added another layer to the controversy.

CRPF, RAF Yet to Give Final Stand

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), under which the RAF functions, has not confirmed or denied the use of pellet ammunition. CRPF Director General G.P. Singh said the force would carry out a professional post-event assessment, as is done after every major deployment, before sharing its findings.

Earlier, the RAF had also indicated that it would examine the circumstances surrounding the use of pellets.

Background: Protest Over NEET Paper Leak

The July 20 ‘Sansad Chalo’ march was organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy. The protest turned violent, leaving several protesters as well as police, RAF and CRPF personnel injured. The CJP later called off its month-long protest after Pradhan resigned on Saturday.