Who Owns 550 Acres In Miyapur? Supreme Court Upholds State’s Title, Dismisses Appeals By Individuals And Societies

The Supreme Court dismissed the appeal petitions of private individuals and housing societies seeking to lay claim to 550 acres and 39 guntas of land situated in Miyapur village of Ranga Reddy district by confirming the decision of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh of 2003, which gave recognition of Andhra Pradesh as the owner of land in Survey Nos. 100 and 101. The Bench comprising Justices M.M. Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma found no ground to interfere after observing that the private parties had not established their ownership and right to retain the valuable government land.

How the Supreme Court resolved the rival claims to Miyapur land

The three parties, who claimed ownership through their predecessors on the basis of inheritance, gift deeds, conveyance deeds, and revenue records, had made claims over land which was declared government poramboke land in 1912 survey. The judgments also took into account the subsequent grant of Paigah lands, orders of Nizam and abolition of jagirs in 1949.

In earlier land-grabbing proceedings where the State was not made a party, decisions had gone against the government. However, in cases where the State participated, the Special Court held that the disputed land belonged to it. The High Court later heard the connected matters together, upheld the State’s ownership and set aside the contrary decision passed in proceedings conducted without the State. The Supreme Court has now upheld that outcome.

Why the Supreme Court rejected the jagir-based ownership claims

In paragraph 26 of its judgment, the Supreme Court explained that a jagir grant gave rights over land revenue and did not automatically transfer ownership of the land itself. These limited rights were later affected by the Andhra Pradesh (Telangana Area) (Abolition of Jagirs) Regulation, 1358 Fasli.

The Bench admitted the exceptions for home farms and personal property from Regulations 17 and 18. It is noteworthy, though, that the claimants were obliged to substantiate the right to such exceptions. Both claimants failed to do that in respect of the respective Regulations.

For the second party, relying on Nawab Mohammad Khaisaruddin Khan, the Court made its decision basing on completed Atiyat proceedings, payment of commutation compensation, as well as on refusal to return the villages. The decision to refuse restoration of the villages was not appealed.

Supreme Court finds revenue entries unsupported by lawful records

The Bench found that disputed revenue entries were made after the land had vested in the State. There was no transfer or mutation order to support the entries, nor was there any corresponding record of a government transfer in the relevant registers.

In paragraphs 49–52, the Court held that the entries had no lawful authority and agreed with findings that they were bogus and resulted from collusion with revenue officials. It also ruled that the claimants had failed to establish adverse possession.

The Tahsildar’s permission to sell the land could not make the transactions valid because the permission itself was without jurisdiction. A Legislative Assembly House Committee report also could not establish ownership. Another claim based on an auction and a will was raised for the first time before the Supreme Court, but failed because the documents had not undergone the required scrutiny for admissibility, relevance and proof.

Supreme Court dismisses appeals without costs

The Supreme Court ruled against all appeals without imposing any costs, rejecting applications for impleadment and intervention. It pointed out that decisions made in Land Grabbing Case No. 21 and 22 of 1994, where the State was not a party to, were irrelevant in the current case.

The Court itself did not settle the conflicting interests between the private parties. Instead, the judgment reiterated that the revenue entries and transactions thereafter cannot prove ownership when there is no legal transfer and the land has already been vested to the government.

Also Read: Business As Usual’: Allahabad HC Slams Deoria Cops, Orders Rs 1.25 Lakh Payout For 5-Day Illegal Detention