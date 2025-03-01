Home
‘Who Owns The Data Owns The Future’, Alec Ross On The Digital Economy| NXT Conclave

Alec Ross, futurist and entrepreneur, spoke at NXT Conclave 2025, emphasizing data as the raw material of today's economy and the transformative power of AI. He highlighted the rapid digitalization of industries and its impact worldwide.

‘Who Owns The Data Owns The Future’, Alec Ross On The Digital Economy| NXT Conclave

From Entrepreneurship to AI: Alec Ross Shares Insights at NXT Conclave 2025


Alec Ross, a well-known futurist, author, and entrepreneur, praised the NXT Conclave 2025 for the variety of speakers and the international viewpoints that were shared. Ross highlighted the conclave’s distinctive speaker lineup when he said, “We’ve literally gone from a Hungarian minister to an American cowboy. So I’ll be bringing the perspective. We’ve talked a little bit about America and America’s place in innovation.”

Introducing himself, Ross spoke about his entrepreneurial background. “While I’m an academic and I write books, I come from this sort of cowboy world of entrepreneurship and venture capital,” he said. He spoke about how he and three friends began a company in a basement with essentially no capital and built it into a global company. Now, he works on helping young entrepreneurs all over the world, including in India. “And what I want to do is I want to give perspective about some of what I think is about to happen, not looking out science fiction, looking out 20, 25 years,” he continued.

‘Data Is the Raw Material of Today and Tomorrow’s World’: Alec Ross

Speaking of the central place of data in today’s economy, Ross drew an analogy to the basic inputs of earlier economic epochs. “But let’s talk about not what people are so focused on necessarily in 2025. But let’s look at 2026 and under arching all of this. When we talk about the raw material of the economy, I can’t help but think that land was the raw material of the agricultural age. Iron was the raw material of the industrial age, and data is the raw material of today in tomorrow’s world,” he said.

Ross emphasized the importance of owning and using data, stating, “In today’s world, he or she who owned the data, controlled the data, or can harvest meaning from the data are those that are creating the industries and businesses of the future.” He also stated that there is no separate digital sector. “All sectors are in fact being transformed by technological forces, the most recent of which is artificial intelligence,” he mentioned.

Alec Ross Discusses the Role of Artificial Intelligence

Ross brought up artificial intelligence (AI) and emphasized how it can revolutionize several industries. “I am going to dedicate some time to discussing artificial intelligence and breaking down some of what is happening, at least from my perspective as an American. I want to give a couple pieces of data to sort of frame this data-rooted economy just ten years ago,” he stated.

Ross cited the exponential growth in networked devices, demonstrating how digitization is transforming industries. “There were 15 billion networked devices in the world in 2015, ten years ago. They include smartphones and laptops, but more importantly for India, they’re the sensors in our supply chains and our factories,” he described.

Highlighting the rapid growth, Ross noted, “Today, just ten years later, that number has gone from
15 billion to 75 billion. From 15 billion to 75 billion in just the last year, the end of February last year to the end of to this period, we’ve gone from 62 billion to 75 billion. And that is not because we’re putting more cell phones in more pockets. It’s because we’re digitizing industries that historically were non-digital, from transportation to agriculture to manufacturing.”

NXT Conclave 2025

