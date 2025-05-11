Home
Monday, May 12, 2025
Who Was Abdul Rauf? Pakistan Top Brass Attended Funeral of LeT Terrorist Killed in Indian Army Operation

India has officially released the names of several high-level Pakistani officials who were present at the funeral of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Abdul Rauf Azhar, who was recently killed in a targeted military operation called Operation Sindoor.

India officially released the names of several high-level Pakistani officials who were present at funeral of LeT terrorist Abdul Rauf Azhar


India has officially released the names of several high-level Pakistani officials who were present at the funeral of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Abdul Rauf Azhar, who was recently killed in a targeted military operation called Operation Sindoor.

The move comes amid heightened tensions between the two countries, with Indian authorities openly calling out what they describe as clear support from Pakistan’s military and administrative establishment for terrorists operating across the border.

Who Was Abdul Rauf?

Abdul Rauf was a top commander of the banned terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba. He had long been on India’s radar for his involvement in planning and executing cross-border terror attacks.

According to Indian military officials, Rauf was killed in a precision strike carried out under Operation Sindoor, a recent counter-terror operation that targeted LeT operatives in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Who Attended the Funeral?

What has caused widespread outrage in India is the official list of prominent Pakistani figures who attended Abdul Rauf’s funeral. India sees this as yet another example of Pakistan’s open support for terrorist groups.

From the Pakistan Army, these names were released:

  • Lt Gen Fayyaz Hussain

  • Maj Gen Rao Imran

  • Brig Mohd Furqan

From Pakistan’s civil administration, India named:

  • Dr Usman Anwar, a top police official

And from the political side, a sitting Punjab legislator:

  • Malik Sohaib Ahmed also attended the funeral.

India Reacts Strongly

Indian intelligence sources called the presence of these senior figures at the funeral a “blatant endorsement” of terrorism.

“This shows Pakistan’s deep links with terror networks. These are not just sympathizers – these are top military and government officials,” one Indian security official said, adding that this would be brought up at international forums.

Operation Sindoor and Its Message

According to Indian defence analysts, Operation Sindoor was a significant milestone in counter-terror efforts and demonstrated India’s growing capability to strike deep into terrorist strongholds.

“Rauf was not just any terrorist. His elimination is symbolic. It sends a clear message: No one involved in terror activities against India is beyond our reach,” a senior army official said.

