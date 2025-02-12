Who Was Acharya Satyendra Das? What Was His Role In The Ram Mandir Movement?

Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, passed away on the morning of Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at the age of 87. He breathed his last at the PGI hospital in Lucknow. He was one of the most prominent faces of the Ram Mandir movement, having witnessed the journey from the demolition of the Babri Masjid to the construction of the grand Ram Mandir. After his health deteriorated, he was hospitalized, and his condition became critical due to a brain hemorrhage and high blood pressure. Acharya Satyendra Das’s story is a vibrant saga of struggle, victory, and faith in Ayodhya, and his contributions will be remembered by generations to come.

Childhood, Education, and Arrival in Ayodhya

Satyendra Das was born in a Brahmin family in Sant Kabir Nagar. From a young age, he showed a religious inclination. In the 1950s, he moved to Ayodhya and became a disciple of the famous saint Abhiram Das. As a child, he would often visit Ayodhya with his father and meet Abhiram Das, who was one of the ascetics involved in the installation of Ram Lalla’s idol at the disputed site in 1949. Inspired by Abhiram Das, Satyendra Das expressed a desire to become a saint. His father respected his wish, and in 1958, he left home and moved to Ayodhya. Satyendra Das was also a contemporary of Ram Vilas Vedanti and Hanuman Garhi’s Dharmdas.

In 1975, Satyendra Das earned a degree in Sanskrit and became an assistant teacher at the Sanskrit College in Ayodhya the following year. His education and religious knowledge earned him respect in Ayodhya.

Historic Role in the Ram Mandir Movement

Satyendra Das played a pivotal role during the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992. On that fateful day, he personally carried Ram Lalla’s idols and moved them to a safer location. At that time, he was serving as the chief priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi and was responsible for ensuring the safety of Ram Lalla’s idols.

Satyendra Das once described the events of that day: “On the morning of December 6, the stage was set. The leaders asked me to offer prasad to Ram Lalla and close the curtain. After offering prasad, I closed the curtain. Then, I instructed the volunteers to bring water from the Sarayu River and pour it on the platform. But the young volunteers refused and broke the barricades, reaching the disputed structure and demolishing it. During this time, we lifted Ram Lalla’s idols and moved them to a safe place.”

From Ram Lalla’s Priest to Chief Priest

In March 1992, Satyendra Das was appointed as the priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi by the then receiver. At that time, his salary was just ₹100. By 2018, it had increased to ₹12,000 per month. In 2019, under the direction of the Ayodhya receiver and commissioner, it was further raised to ₹13,000. After the consecration of Ram Lalla’s idol, his salary was increased to ₹38,500. Acharya Satyendra Das performed the prayers and rituals of Ram Lalla for 28 years in a tent and for 4 years in a temporary temple. Even after the construction of the Ram Mandir, he continued to serve as the chief priest. Despite his advancing age and deteriorating health, the trust allowed him full freedom to visit the temple and perform prayers.

Acharya Satyendra Das’s life was deeply intertwined with the Ram Mandir movement. His service and dedication have earned him an immortal place in the history of Ayodhya. He will always be remembered for his selfless devotion and unwavering resolve. His life is a living example of devotion, service, and commitment.

During the construction of the Ram Mandir, he had once said, “I don’t know how long I will be able to serve Ram Lalla, but as long as I breathe, I will continue my service to Ram Lalla.” His words fully exemplify his determination and devotion.

