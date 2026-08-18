Who Was Dr Narendra Dabholkar? Social Activist’s Murder Accused Sachin Andure Gets Bail, Life Sentence Stayed

Sachin Andure, convicted for the murder of rationalist and social activist Dr. Narendra Dabholkar, has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court, which has also temporarily suspended his life imprisonment sentence. Reportedly, a division bench of Justice Sarang Kotwal and Justice Ranjitsinha Bhonsale passed the order after hearing Andure’s defence. The decision clears the way for Andure to walk out of prison. The case relates to the 2013 killing of Narendra Dabholkar, who was shot dead during a morning walk in Pune after years of campaigning against superstition.

Narendra Dabholkar murder case and the high court relief

As per reports, the Bombay High Court accepted Sachin Andure’s bail application and stayed the sentence imposed on him by the Pune Sessions Court. The relief comes after Andure and co-accused Sharad Kalaskar were convicted as the main perpetrators in the murder case following a lengthy trial. Both were sentenced to life imprisonment.

Kalaskar had already secured bail from the Bombay High Court in April this year. With Andure now receiving similar relief and his sentence being suspended, both primary shooters convicted in the Narendra Dabholkar murder case will be out of prison.

Narendra Dabholkar was killed during his morning walk

Reportedly, Narendra Dabholkar, 67, founded the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti, an organisation that campaigned against superstition. On August 20, 2013, he was taking his regular morning walk on Pune’s Omkareshwar Bridge when two motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at him.

The attack killed Narendra Dabholkar on the spot. The murder, carried out amid his anti-superstition campaigns, triggered a major national debate over the safety of rationalists, activists and thinkers who challenge superstition and entrenched beliefs.

Narendra Dabholkar killing sparked a national debate

The case remained under intense public attention for years before the Special Sessions Court in Pune delivered its verdict, holding Andure and Kalaskar responsible for carrying out the shooting and sentencing them to life imprisonment. Both later approached the High Court against their convictions and sentences.

The latest order means the life sentence against Narendra Dabholkar murder convict Sachin Andure will remain suspended while he is released on bail. His co-convict Kalaskar had already been released after the High Court granted him bail in April.

Narendra Dabholkar case reaches another key stage

The High Court’s decision comes close to the anniversary of the killing of Narendra Dabholkar, who was murdered on August 20, 2013. His death remains closely linked to the wider debate over attacks on rationalists and the risks faced by those involved in anti-superstition campaigns.

With both convicted primary shooters now out of prison on bail, the Bombay High Court’s latest order marks another significant development in the long-running Narendra Dabholkar murder case.

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