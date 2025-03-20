Home
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Who Was Faqir Mohammad Khan? BJP Leader And Former MLA Dies By Suicide At His Srinagar Residence

The tragic incident has left the political fraternity in shock, with leaders mourning his untimely demise. 

Who Was Faqir Mohammad Khan? BJP Leader And Former MLA Dies By Suicide At His Srinagar Residence

Faqir Mohammad Khan


Jammu and Kashmir politician Faqir Mohammad Khan, who contested the 2024 assembly elections from Gurez on a BJP ticket, reportedly died by suicide at his Srinagar residence.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced Khan’s death during an ongoing Assembly session on Thursday. On BJP leader Faqir Mohammad Khan’s alleged suicide, he stated, “It’s deeply saddening. I informed the House about it. As per reports, he took this extreme step using his service weapon. My condolences to his family, and I pray he finds peace. We do not yet know what distress led him to take such a drastic step.”

Following the revelation, Speaker A R Rather, Leader of the Opposition Sunil Sharma, and other House members observed a two-minute silence to honor Khan and express condolences to his family.

Abdul Aziz Lone, former Sarpanch (Bandipora), on the tragic incident said, “I have known Faqir Khan for a long time. I was sitting in my room when someone informed me about his passing, so I came here. The exact cause of death is not yet clear.”

During the 2024 elections, Khan contested from Gurez as a BJP candidate and secured 7,246 votes. However, he lost to National Conference’s Nazir Ahmad Khan by a narrow margin of 1,132 votes.

The tragic incident has left the political fraternity in shock, with leaders mourning his untimely demise.

