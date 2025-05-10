Who Was Hafiz Muhammed Jameel? Key JeM Figure And Masood Azhar’s Kin, Killed In Indian Strike

Hafiz Muhammed Jameel, a top Jaish-e-Mohammed commander and the eldest brother-in-law of terror mastermind Masood Azhar, was killed in India’s high-precision cross-border offensive, Operation Sindoor, on May 7.

In a major counter-terror operation dubbed Operation Sindoor, Indian armed forces on May 7 carried out precision strikes across terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), eliminating five high-value terrorists linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

In a major counter-terror operation dubbed Operation Sindoor, Indian armed forces on May 7 carried out precision strikes across terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), eliminating five high-value terrorists linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Among those killed was Hafiz Muhammed Jameel, a senior figure in JeM and eldest brother-in-law of Maulana Masood Azhar, the notorious founder of the Pakistan-based terror outfit.

Who Was Hafiz Muhammed Jameel?

Hafiz Muhammed Jameel was a key ideologue and operational leader within Jaish-e-Mohammed, deeply involved in radicalising youth and orchestrating terror activities against India. He held the post of in-charge of Markaz Subhan Allah, a major JeM base located in Bahawalpur, Punjab, Pakistan-a city widely known to house JeM’s core infrastructure.

As the eldest brother-in-law of Masood Azhar, Jameel was believed to have enjoyed significant influence and played a central role in the organisation’s operations, particularly in fundraising and ideological indoctrination. His elimination marks a serious blow to JeM’s command structure and its ongoing efforts to sustain terror operations across the Line of Control.

Operation Sindoor: High-Impact Cross-Border Strike

Operation Sindoor was launched in response to continued infiltration attempts and attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, which were being coordinated from across the border. The operation targeted nine terror camps operating inside Pakistan and PoK. Along with Hafiz Muhammed Jameel, the following terrorists were also neutralised:

Mohammad Yusuf Azhar – Another brother-in-law of Masood Azhar, wanted in the IC-814 hijacking case, and involved in weapons training for JeM.

Mudassar Khadian Khas – Affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, in charge of Markaz Taiba in Muridke, received a guard of honour from the Pakistan Army.

Khalid alias Abu Akasha – Involved in weapons smuggling from Afghanistan and various attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mohammad Hassan Khan – A Lashkar operative involved in planning cross-border attacks.

Pakistan’s Involvement and Denial Exposed

Sources revealed that top Pakistani Army and Police officials attended the funerals of some of the terrorists killed in Operation Sindoor. In particular, Mudassar Khadian Khas’s funeral was marked by wreaths from the Pakistan Army Chief and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, laying bare Islamabad’s long-denied nexus with designated terror outfits.

The presence of a serving Lt General, the Inspector General of Punjab Police, and leaders from Jamaat-ul-Dawa (JuD) at these funerals highlights the deep-rooted support system for terrorism within Pakistan’s state structure something India has long accused its neighbour of maintaining.

The killing of Hafiz Muhammed Jameel, a top Jaish figure and close relative of Masood Azhar, is seen as a major strategic win for India in its counter-terrorism efforts. His death, along with other high-ranking militants, delivers a significant blow to Pakistan-backed terror networks operating against India. Operation Sindoor not only showcases India’s military precision and intelligence capabilities, but also reinforces its commitment to neutralising threats emanating from across the border.

