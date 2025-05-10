Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Who Was Hafiz Muhammed Jameel? Key JeM Figure And Masood Azhar’s Kin, Killed In Indian Strike

Who Was Hafiz Muhammed Jameel? Key JeM Figure And Masood Azhar’s Kin, Killed In Indian Strike

Hafiz Muhammed Jameel, a top Jaish-e-Mohammed commander and the eldest brother-in-law of terror mastermind Masood Azhar, was killed in India’s high-precision cross-border offensive, Operation Sindoor, on May 7.

Who Was Hafiz Muhammed Jameel? Key JeM Figure And Masood Azhar’s Kin, Killed In Indian Strike

In a major counter-terror operation dubbed Operation Sindoor, Indian armed forces on May 7 carried out precision strikes across terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), eliminating five high-value terrorists linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).


In a major counter-terror operation dubbed Operation Sindoor, Indian armed forces on May 7 carried out precision strikes across terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), eliminating five high-value terrorists linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Among those killed was Hafiz Muhammed Jameel, a senior figure in JeM and eldest brother-in-law of Maulana Masood Azhar, the notorious founder of the Pakistan-based terror outfit.

Who Was Hafiz Muhammed Jameel?

Hafiz Muhammed Jameel was a key ideologue and operational leader within Jaish-e-Mohammed, deeply involved in radicalising youth and orchestrating terror activities against India. He held the post of in-charge of Markaz Subhan Allah, a major JeM base located in Bahawalpur, Punjab, Pakistan-a city widely known to house JeM’s core infrastructure.

As the eldest brother-in-law of Masood Azhar, Jameel was believed to have enjoyed significant influence and played a central role in the organisation’s operations, particularly in fundraising and ideological indoctrination. His elimination marks a serious blow to JeM’s command structure and its ongoing efforts to sustain terror operations across the Line of Control.

Operation Sindoor: High-Impact Cross-Border Strike

Operation Sindoor was launched in response to continued infiltration attempts and attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, which were being coordinated from across the border. The operation targeted nine terror camps operating inside Pakistan and PoK. Along with Hafiz Muhammed Jameel, the following terrorists were also neutralised:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  • Mohammad Yusuf Azhar – Another brother-in-law of Masood Azhar, wanted in the IC-814 hijacking case, and involved in weapons training for JeM.

  • Mudassar Khadian Khas – Affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, in charge of Markaz Taiba in Muridke, received a guard of honour from the Pakistan Army.

  • Khalid alias Abu Akasha – Involved in weapons smuggling from Afghanistan and various attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

  • Mohammad Hassan Khan – A Lashkar operative involved in planning cross-border attacks.

Pakistan’s Involvement and Denial Exposed

Sources revealed that top Pakistani Army and Police officials attended the funerals of some of the terrorists killed in Operation Sindoor. In particular, Mudassar Khadian Khas’s funeral was marked by wreaths from the Pakistan Army Chief and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, laying bare Islamabad’s long-denied nexus with designated terror outfits.

The presence of a serving Lt General, the Inspector General of Punjab Police, and leaders from Jamaat-ul-Dawa (JuD) at these funerals highlights the deep-rooted support system for terrorism within Pakistan’s state structure something India has long accused its neighbour of maintaining.

The killing of Hafiz Muhammed Jameel, a top Jaish figure and close relative of Masood Azhar, is seen as a major strategic win for India in its counter-terrorism efforts. His death, along with other high-ranking militants, delivers a significant blow to Pakistan-backed terror networks operating against India. Operation Sindoor not only showcases India’s military precision and intelligence capabilities, but also reinforces its commitment to neutralising threats emanating from across the border.

ALSO READ: ‘Colour Of Blood’: Tharoor Reveals Emotional Meaning Behind India’s Operation Sindoor

Filed under

Hafiz Muhammed Jameel Masood Azhar

In a major counter-terror

Who Was Hafiz Muhammed Jameel? Key JeM Figure And Masood Azhar’s Kin, Killed In Indian...
Congress MP Shashi Tharoo

‘Colour Of Blood’: Tharoor Reveals Emotional Meaning Behind India’s Operation Sindoor
newsx

J&K CM Announces ₹10 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Families Of Shelling Victims
India’s First Hydrogen-

Adani Group Deploys India’s First Hydrogen-Powered Truck for Mining Logistics
adani portfolio

Adani Digital Labs Partners With Dragonpass To Elevate Airport Lounge And Travel Experiences
newsx

Bhutan Signs MoU with Adani for 5,000 MW Hydropower Development
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Colour Of Blood’: Tharoor Reveals Emotional Meaning Behind India’s Operation Sindoor

‘Colour Of Blood’: Tharoor Reveals Emotional Meaning Behind India’s Operation Sindoor

J&K CM Announces ₹10 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Families Of Shelling Victims

J&K CM Announces ₹10 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Families Of Shelling Victims

Adani Group Deploys India’s First Hydrogen-Powered Truck for Mining Logistics

Adani Group Deploys India’s First Hydrogen-Powered Truck for Mining Logistics

Adani Digital Labs Partners With Dragonpass To Elevate Airport Lounge And Travel Experiences

Adani Digital Labs Partners With Dragonpass To Elevate Airport Lounge And Travel Experiences

Bhutan Signs MoU with Adani for 5,000 MW Hydropower Development

Bhutan Signs MoU with Adani for 5,000 MW Hydropower Development

Entertainment

Vishal Mishra Vows Never To Perform In Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Vishal Mishra Vows Never To Perform In Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was Shameful’

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father Called Him One Last Time

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media