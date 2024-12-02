Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 2, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Who Was Harsh Bardhan? IPS Officer Dies in Tragic Crash En Route to First Karnataka Posting

Harsh Bardhan, a 2023-batch IPS officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre, had recently completed a four-week training program at the Karnataka Police Academy in Mysuru.

Who Was Harsh Bardhan? IPS Officer Dies in Tragic Crash En Route to First Karnataka Posting

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, IPS officer Harsh Bardhan tragically lost his life in a fatal road accident while en route to his first posting in Hassan district. The incident occurred on the evening of Sunday, December 1, 2024, when the police vehicle he was traveling in crashed after the tire reportedly burst near Kittane in Hassan taluk. The young officer was just days away from beginning his duties as a probationary Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Holenarasipur.

The accident occurred on the Hassan-Mysuru Highway, where the vehicle, unable to regain control due to the tire burst, veered off the road and collided with a house and a tree. Bardhan sustained severe head injuries and, despite immediate medical attention, tragically succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The vehicle’s driver, identified as Manjegowda, was injured but is reported to have sustained only minor injuries.

Who Was Harsh Bardhan?

Harsh Bardhan, a 2023-batch IPS officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre, had recently completed a four-week training program at the Karnataka Police Academy in Mysuru. He was traveling to Hassan district to officially assume his duties as an ASP in Holenarasipur, a post that would have marked the beginning of his promising career in law enforcement. His untimely death has shocked the entire police community, with many grieving the loss of a dedicated officer who was just starting his journey.

Condolences Pour in for the Late Officer

The tragic news has sent waves of sorrow across Karnataka, with condolences pouring in from political leaders and the police force. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed deep sorrow at the loss, calling it a tragic incident, especially as Bardhan was on his way to begin his professional journey after years of hard work. In a post on ‘X’, the Chief Minister said, “Saddened to hear about the death of probationary IPS officer Harsh Bardhan in a horrific accident near Kittane. This should not have happened when years of hard work were paying off. My condolences to the family of the deceased.”

Additional Accident in Tumkur

In another tragic road accident on Monday, three passengers were killed, and over 20 others were injured when a private bus hit a road divider in the Sira area of Tumkur district. The accident, which occurred at 4:30 a.m., involved a bus returning from Goa. The injured passengers were immediately transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. Local police, led by Tumkur SP KV Ashok, visited the spot and have initiated an investigation into the matter.

As authorities investigate the causes behind these accidents, the loss of life, particularly the young officer who was just beginning his career, is a tragic reminder of the dangers on the roads.

ALSO READ: ‘Wake Up, Bengaluru DC!’: Cyclone Fengal Brings Torrential Rains – Bengaluru Parents’ Social Media Outcry Sparks Debate

Filed under

fatal crash Karnataka Harsh Bardhan Hassan accident IPS officer IPS officer death karnataka police road accident Karnataka Tumkur bus accident

Advertisement

Also Read

From No Dinner With Kids To No Netflix, Here’s A List Of Bizarre Things Royal Family Is Banned From Doing At Christmas

From No Dinner With Kids To No Netflix, Here’s A List Of Bizarre Things Royal...

Pakitstan’s Maryam Faisal’s MMS Leaked After Minahil Malik, Imsha Rehman; Pakistani Tiktokers Targeted

Pakitstan’s Maryam Faisal’s MMS Leaked After Minahil Malik, Imsha Rehman; Pakistani Tiktokers Targeted

Who Was Omer Neutra? IDF Soldier, US Native Killed In October 7 Battle With Ham

Who Was Omer Neutra? IDF Soldier, US Native Killed In October 7 Battle With Ham

IIT Students Bag Record-Breaking Offers: Wall Street Firm Jane Street Leads With ₹4.3 Crore Package

IIT Students Bag Record-Breaking Offers: Wall Street Firm Jane Street Leads With ₹4.3 Crore Package

E-Safety Guide For Parents: Quick Rundown To Secure Your Kids’ Cyber-Safety

E-Safety Guide For Parents: Quick Rundown To Secure Your Kids’ Cyber-Safety

Entertainment

Britney Spears Once Revealed Why She Shaved Her Head And Smashed A Pap’s Car: Everyone Was Scared Of Me

Britney Spears Once Revealed Why She Shaved Her Head And Smashed A Pap’s Car: Everyone

LeBron James Slammed For Being SHUSH And Ducking Questions About Close Friend Sean Diddy

LeBron James Slammed For Being SHUSH And Ducking Questions About Close Friend Sean Diddy

Amid Vikrant Massey’s Retirement Buzz, PM Modi To Watch THIS Movie Of 12TH Fail Star

Amid Vikrant Massey’s Retirement Buzz, PM Modi To Watch THIS Movie Of 12TH Fail Star

Shahid Kapoor Recalls Crying Alone On Film Set After His Devastating Break-Up: Can’t Help It

Shahid Kapoor Recalls Crying Alone On Film Set After His Devastating Break-Up: Can’t Help It

’12th FAIL’ Fame Vikrant Massey Will Meet For ‘One Last Time’, Announces Retirement,

’12th FAIL’ Fame Vikrant Massey Will Meet For ‘One Last Time’, Announces Retirement,

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox