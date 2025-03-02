Home
Sunday, March 2, 2025
Who Was Himani Narwal? Young Congress Worker Found Dead In A Suitcase

A major political controversy has erupted in Haryana following the discovery of the body of a young woman Congress worker near the Sampla Bus Stand on the Rohtak-Delhi highway.

Who Was Himani Narwal? Young Congress Worker Found Dead In A Suitcase

The body of a young woman Congress worker was found near the Sampla Bus Stand on the Rohtak-Delhi highway, ensuing a major controversy


A major political controversy has erupted in Haryana following the discovery of the body of a young woman Congress worker near the Sampla Bus Stand on the Rohtak-Delhi highway. The incident took place on the day municipal elections were being held in the state, adding to the tensions surrounding the event.

Authorities swiftly responded to the scene after the body was found. A forensic team (SFL) was dispatched to investigate. Initial findings indicated that the deceased was a young woman aged between 20 and 22 years. She had a scarf wrapped around her neck and mehendi (henna) on her hands, which suggested she had recently participated in a special event.

Who Was Himani Narwal?

The deceased was identified as Himani Narwal, a Congress worker from Kathura village in Sonepat. Sampla police station SHO, Bijendra Singh, confirmed her age as being between 20 and 22 years.

According to reports, Narwal was actively involved in political events and was often seen at Congress rallies. She had participated in several events with Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda and was well-known for her performances with Haryanvi folk artists at Congress gatherings and social functions.

Her X (formerly Twitter) account identified her as the Indian Youth Congress Vice President. Former Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV posted on X, stating: “During my tenure in Youth Congress, my younger sister @himani_narwal was the District Vice President of Rohtak Rural. Be it Bharat Jodo Yatra or any organisational programme, Himani fulfilled every responsibility very well.”

Political Connections and Bharat Jodo Yatra

Narwal was deeply involved in Congress activities and had accompanied Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. She was also an active supporter of Bhupinder Hooda and Deepinder Hooda during the Haryana Assembly election campaign, as confirmed by Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra.

Political Reactions and Investigation Ongoing

The tragic discovery has sparked intense political reactions, with the Congress party demanding a thorough investigation into the circumstances of her death. Political leaders and supporters have expressed grief and outrage, urging authorities to ensure a fair probe.

As investigations continue, questions remain about the cause of her death and whether foul play was involved. Authorities have yet to release further details, but the incident has already fueled political tensions in Haryana at a crucial time.

More updates are expected as the investigation progresses.

