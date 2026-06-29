Who Was Jagan Gurjar? The Notorious Chambal Dacoit Found Dead Inside Ajmer High-Security Jail

Notorious Chambal dacoit Jagan Gurjar was found dead inside his barrack at the high-security prison in Ajmer, Rajasthan, on Monday. The police suspect the death may be a case of murder and have launched a detailed investigation to examine the exact cause of his death and what might have happened inside the jail.

Superintendent of Police Harshvardhan Agrawal confirmed that authorities are examining the case from all possible angles. Investigators are working to establish both the motive and the sequence of events leading to Gurjar’s death.

Who was Jagan Gurjar?

Jagan Gurjar was among the most feared dacoits in the Chambal region who was operating for several years across the ravines of the Dholpur Dang area. There are over 100 criminal cases registered against Gurjar in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. The charges include murder, dacoity, robbery, kidnapping, extortion, and offences under the Arms Act, and his activities made him one of the most wanted criminals in the region.

Gurjar attracted national spotlight during the 2008 Gurjar reservation movement when he allegedly threatened to blow up the Dholpur Palace of then Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. Following the threat, police announced a reward of Rs 11 lakh for his arrest.

He later surrendered after years on the run before the then Inspector General of Police for the Bharatpur Range, Malini Agarwal, in Bayana on August 19, 2018. His wife, Kaumesh Devi, was also associated with his gang and later entered politics by contesting the 2017 Dholpur Assembly by-election.

How Was Jagan Gurjar Found Dead?

According to police, the incident is believed to have taken place between 11 am and 3 pm, when inmates remained locked inside their barracks as part of the prison’s daily routine.

When jail staff opened the barracks for a routine inspection, they found Gurjar lying dead inside. His cellmate, Vishnu, an accused in the high-profile Kuldeep Jaghina murder case from Bharatpur, was also inside the barrack. Police have questioned him as part of the ongoing investigation.