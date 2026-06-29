LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jr NTR Mumbai harassment Chambal dacoit Aishwarya rai Public Safety Bill faridabad germany shooting Indian Air Force Akal Takht Amazon Prime Video Gold news Afghanistan news CBSE Class 10 language policy anushka sharma Jr NTR Mumbai harassment Chambal dacoit Aishwarya rai Public Safety Bill faridabad germany shooting Indian Air Force Akal Takht Amazon Prime Video Gold news Afghanistan news CBSE Class 10 language policy anushka sharma Jr NTR Mumbai harassment Chambal dacoit Aishwarya rai Public Safety Bill faridabad germany shooting Indian Air Force Akal Takht Amazon Prime Video Gold news Afghanistan news CBSE Class 10 language policy anushka sharma Jr NTR Mumbai harassment Chambal dacoit Aishwarya rai Public Safety Bill faridabad germany shooting Indian Air Force Akal Takht Amazon Prime Video Gold news Afghanistan news CBSE Class 10 language policy anushka sharma
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jr NTR Mumbai harassment Chambal dacoit Aishwarya rai Public Safety Bill faridabad germany shooting Indian Air Force Akal Takht Amazon Prime Video Gold news Afghanistan news CBSE Class 10 language policy anushka sharma Jr NTR Mumbai harassment Chambal dacoit Aishwarya rai Public Safety Bill faridabad germany shooting Indian Air Force Akal Takht Amazon Prime Video Gold news Afghanistan news CBSE Class 10 language policy anushka sharma Jr NTR Mumbai harassment Chambal dacoit Aishwarya rai Public Safety Bill faridabad germany shooting Indian Air Force Akal Takht Amazon Prime Video Gold news Afghanistan news CBSE Class 10 language policy anushka sharma Jr NTR Mumbai harassment Chambal dacoit Aishwarya rai Public Safety Bill faridabad germany shooting Indian Air Force Akal Takht Amazon Prime Video Gold news Afghanistan news CBSE Class 10 language policy anushka sharma
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Who Was Jagan Gurjar? The Notorious Chambal Dacoit Found Dead Inside Ajmer High-Security Jail

Who Was Jagan Gurjar? The Notorious Chambal Dacoit Found Dead Inside Ajmer High-Security Jail

Jagan Gurjar, once one of the Chambal region's most feared dacoits, was found dead inside a high-security prison in Ajmer. Here's what happened and why his criminal past continues to draw attention.

Notorious Chambal dacoit Jagan Gurjar was found dead in Ajmer's high-security jail. (Image: ANI)
Notorious Chambal dacoit Jagan Gurjar was found dead in Ajmer's high-security jail. (Image: ANI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-06-29 19:51 IST

Notorious Chambal dacoit Jagan Gurjar was found dead inside his barrack at the high-security prison in Ajmer, Rajasthan, on Monday. The police suspect the death may be a case of murder and have launched a detailed investigation to examine the exact cause of his death and what might have happened inside the jail.
 
Superintendent of Police Harshvardhan Agrawal confirmed that authorities are examining the case from all possible angles. Investigators are working to establish both the motive and the sequence of events leading to Gurjar’s death.
 

Who was Jagan Gurjar?

Jagan Gurjar was among the most feared dacoits in the Chambal region who was operating for several years across the ravines of the Dholpur Dang area. There are over 100 criminal cases registered against Gurjar in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. The charges include murder, dacoity, robbery, kidnapping, extortion, and offences under the Arms Act, and his activities made him one of the most wanted criminals in the region.
 
Gurjar attracted national spotlight during the 2008 Gurjar reservation movement when he allegedly threatened to blow up the Dholpur Palace of then Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. Following the threat, police announced a reward of Rs 11 lakh for his arrest.
 
He later surrendered after years on the run before the then Inspector General of Police for the Bharatpur Range, Malini Agarwal, in Bayana on August 19, 2018. His wife, Kaumesh Devi, was also associated with his gang and later entered politics by contesting the 2017 Dholpur Assembly by-election.
 

How Was Jagan Gurjar Found Dead?

According to police, the incident is believed to have taken place between 11 am and 3 pm, when inmates remained locked inside their barracks as part of the prison’s daily routine.
 
When jail staff opened the barracks for a routine inspection, they found Gurjar lying dead inside. His cellmate, Vishnu, an accused in the high-profile Kuldeep Jaghina murder case from Bharatpur, was also inside the barrack. Police have questioned him as part of the ongoing investigation.
 
A Forensic Science Laboratory team examined the crime scene and collected evidence. Police have registered a case and are continuing their investigation to determine the motive and circumstances behind Gurjar’s death inside the high-security prison.
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Was Jagan Gurjar? The Notorious Chambal Dacoit Found Dead Inside Ajmer High-Security Jail
Tags: Chambal dacoithigh-security prisonhome-hero-pos-11Jagan Gurjarmurder investigationpolice interrogation

RELATED News

West Bengal Passes Public Safety And Control Of Anti-Social Activities Bill: What Are The Key Provisions Of The New Law?

‘Swept Floors, Still Harassed’: Faridabad Businessman Ends Life; Blames Wife, In-laws in Final Video

Who is Wing Commander Niketa Pandey? IAF SSC Officer Fighting for Permanent Commission

Why Did Akal Takht Summon Punjab’s Sikh MLAs Over The Anti-Sacrilege Law?

IFCCI Luxury Committee and Comité Colbert to Sign Landmark MoU Advancing Indo-French Collaboration in Luxury, Craft and Culture

LATEST NEWS

‘Maybe It Was The Welcome Into Womanhood’: Mumbai Trans Woman Shares Disturbing Harassment Incident

Who Was Jagan Gurjar? The Notorious Chambal Dacoit Found Dead Inside Ajmer High-Security Jail

Aishwarya Rai Hid Her Pain After Salman Khan Breakup, Reveals ‘Shabd’ Co-Star Sadiya Siddiqui

Akshara Singh Expresses Gratitude After Joining Laxman Utekar’s ‘Eetha’ With Shraddha Kapoor

Peddi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Blockbuster Movie

Five Killed In Germany Shooting As Police Detain Suspected Gunman In Stade

OTT Releases This Week: From Enola Holmes 3 To Pritam And Pedro — Full List Of Movies And Web Series To Watch

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Matches Today On June 29: Brazil Face Japan, Germany In Action, Netherlands vs Morocco — Full Schedule, Timings, Live Streaming, TV Telecast In India

Did Priyadarshan Quit Hera Pheri 3? Director Says Film ‘May Never’ Release Amid Legal Disputes – Details Inside

IFCCI Luxury Committee and Comité Colbert to Sign Landmark MoU Advancing Indo-French Collaboration in Luxury, Craft and Culture

Who Was Jagan Gurjar? The Notorious Chambal Dacoit Found Dead Inside Ajmer High-Security Jail

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Was Jagan Gurjar? The Notorious Chambal Dacoit Found Dead Inside Ajmer High-Security Jail

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Was Jagan Gurjar? The Notorious Chambal Dacoit Found Dead Inside Ajmer High-Security Jail
Who Was Jagan Gurjar? The Notorious Chambal Dacoit Found Dead Inside Ajmer High-Security Jail
Who Was Jagan Gurjar? The Notorious Chambal Dacoit Found Dead Inside Ajmer High-Security Jail
Who Was Jagan Gurjar? The Notorious Chambal Dacoit Found Dead Inside Ajmer High-Security Jail

QUICK LINKS