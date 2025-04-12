Who Was Jaish-e-Mohammed Commander Saifullah Killed In An Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir?

In what officials are calling a big breakthrough, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have killed top Jaish-e-Mohammed commander Saifullah in an encounter in the Kishtwar region. Saifullah was one of the most wanted terrorists in the area and had been behind a string of deadly attacks on soldiers and civilians over the past year.

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have killed top Jaish-e-Mohammed commander Saifullah in an encounter in the Kishtwar region.

In what officials are calling a big breakthrough, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have killed top Jaish-e-Mohammed commander Saifullah in an encounter in the Kishtwar region. Saifullah was one of the most wanted terrorists in the area and had been behind a string of deadly attacks on soldiers and civilians over the past year.

Mastermind Behind Several Attacks

Saifullah wasn’t just another militant — he was a key figure in Jaish’s operations across Doda, Kishtwar, and Anantnag. Security forces believe he played a major role in planning and carrying out five major terror attacks between July and November last year. These attacks led to the deaths of several Army personnel and locals, shaking the entire region.

“Saifullah was one of the most wanted terrorists, involved in planning high-profile attacks and linked to infiltrations across the border,” said a senior official.

Deadly Trail Across Jammu and Kashmir

The list of attacks linked to Saifullah is long and heartbreaking. Here’s a look at the major incidents he was behind:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

July 16, 2024 : Four Indian Army soldiers, including Captain Thappa, were killed in a surprise ambush in the Desa area of Doda.

August 10, 2024 : Two more soldiers and a civilian died in an attack in Kokernag, Anantnag.

September 13, 2024 : Naib Subedar Vipin Kumar and Sepoy Arvind Singh were martyred during a gunfight in Naidgam, Kishtwar.

November 7, 2024 : Two Village Defence Guards, Nazir Ahmed and Kuldeep Kumar, were kidnapped and killed in Kuntwara, Kishtwar.

November 9, 2024: Just two days later, an Army special forces officer, Naib Subedar Rakesh Kumar, was martyred and three soldiers were injured in a fierce encounter in Keshwan.

These attacks made Saifullah a top target for security forces, who had been on his trail for months.

The End of the Road for Saifullah

Saifullah’s death in Friday’s encounter has been described by officials as a serious blow to Jaish-e-Mohammed’s network in Jammu and Kashmir. He was believed to have strong links with terror groups across the border and was actively involved in sending in weapons, planning attacks, and recruiting local youth.

His killing is being seen as a turning point, especially since the group has suffered several setbacks in recent months.

Relief for Locals, Boost for Security Forces

For people living in areas like Kishtwar, Doda, and Anantnag, Saifullah’s death comes as a big relief. He had managed to slip through crackdowns multiple times, keeping both locals and security personnel on edge. Now, with him gone, there’s hope that the region can breathe a little easier.

Security forces, meanwhile, say they’re not letting their guard down. Other members of his group may still be hiding out in the region, and operations to track them down are already underway.