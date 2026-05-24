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Home > India News > Who Was Joga Singh? Punjab Police ASI Shot Dead By Motorcycle Assailants Near Amritsar

Who Was Joga Singh? Punjab Police ASI Shot Dead By Motorcycle Assailants Near Amritsar

A Punjab Police ASI, identified as Joga Singh, was shot dead near Amritsar while heading to duty, triggering outrage over law and order in the state.

Punjab Police ASI Joga Singh shot dead (IMAGE: X)
Punjab Police ASI Joga Singh shot dead (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Sun 2026-05-24 16:05 IST

PUNJAB CRIME: In the early hours of Sunday, a policeman was shot dead near Amritsar as he was making his way to duty, according to police. Cops say a policeman was shot dead in the early hours of Sunday as he was en route to his duty near Amritsar. The victim has been identified as Joga Singh, who was an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI). His body was recovered with a gunshot wound, he said, adding that his identity has yet to be confirmed. His corpse was found with a gunshot wound, and his identity is still to be confirmed, SSP Amritsar Rural Suhail Mir said.

ASI Joga Singh Shot Dead Near Amritsar

The incident is being investigated from every possible angle, including whether the senior official had some personal feud or road rage with the driver, the official said. Reacting to the killing, senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former minister in the previous government Bikram Singh Majithia sharply criticized Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who is also in charge of home affairs, and police administration.

Bikram Singh Majithia Slams Punjab Government After ASI’s Murder

He termed the incident as a “damning indictment” of the Home Minister of Punjab and the temporary IPS Director General of Police (DGP), IPS officer Gaurav Yadav, who has been appointed as acting DGP by the AAP government for a long time.

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Majithia said this in a post on X, stating that “neither police stations nor policemen themselves are safe anymore in a sensitive border state like Punjab. A police station in the Amritsar district was attacked with a grenade earlier this year in March, which was determined to be carried out by a group apparently with the backing of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Swati Maliwal Attacks Punjab Government Over Rising Crime

Swati Maliwal, who recently joined the BJP, posted on X: “Crimes keep rising in Punjab. People are scared, criminals do whatever they want, and Punjab’s Chief Minister has walked away from his responsibilities to serve Kejriwal ji. He should feel ashamed.”

After the incident, they took the body to the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem. Forensic teams and tech experts are already at the scene collecting evidence, with SSP Sohail Mir leading the investigation himself. The police aren’t ruling anything out yet. With the incident happening on a busy road, they’re looking at every possible angle i.e. personal grudges, road rage, or other reasons. SSP Mir says they’ll dig into anything that helps explain what happened.

ALSO READ: Falta Repoll: BJP Leads With More Than 85,000 Votes, TMC Candidate Jahangir Khan Continues To Get Votes Despite Backing Out

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Who Was Joga Singh? Punjab Police ASI Shot Dead By Motorcycle Assailants Near Amritsar
Tags: Amritsar newsJoga Singhlatest crime newsPunjab Police ASI

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Who Was Joga Singh? Punjab Police ASI Shot Dead By Motorcycle Assailants Near Amritsar

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Who Was Joga Singh? Punjab Police ASI Shot Dead By Motorcycle Assailants Near Amritsar
Who Was Joga Singh? Punjab Police ASI Shot Dead By Motorcycle Assailants Near Amritsar
Who Was Joga Singh? Punjab Police ASI Shot Dead By Motorcycle Assailants Near Amritsar
Who Was Joga Singh? Punjab Police ASI Shot Dead By Motorcycle Assailants Near Amritsar

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