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Home > India News > Who Was Mohammad Ali Jauhar? Activist and Freedom Fighter After Whom Rampur’s Jauhar University is Named

Who Was Mohammad Ali Jauhar? Activist and Freedom Fighter After Whom Rampur’s Jauhar University is Named

Mohammad Ali Jauhar was a freedom fighter, journalist and co-founder of Jamia Millia Islamia. Here's why Azam Khan named Rampur's Jauhar University after him and the controversies surrounding the institution.

Mohammad Ali Jauhar was a freedom fighter, journalist and co-founder of Jamia Millia Islamia. Photo: Wiki
Mohammad Ali Jauhar was a freedom fighter, journalist and co-founder of Jamia Millia Islamia. Photo: Wiki

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Thu 2026-07-16 12:09 IST

Mohammad Ali Jauhar was a prominent Indian Muslim activist, freedom fighter, scholar, and journalist who emerged as a leading figure of the Khilafat movement. Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan founded a university in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh. He named the university after him titled Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. It was established to create a modern center of educational excellence that is inspired by Jauhar’s legacy. However, the institution has met with different types of controversies, including severe political and legal battles. Recently, Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur is facing possible demolition action after the Rampur Development Authority (RDA) ordered the removal of 38 allegedly unauthorised buildings. 

Who was Mohammad Ali Jauhar? 

Mohammad Ali Jauhar was a highly influential nationalist leader in pre-partition India. He was born in 1878 and studied at Aligarh Muslim University. He further completed his education at Lincoln College, Oxford. 

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Mohammad Ali Jauhar was one of the co-founders of Jamia Millia Islamia University. He had a major part in the Khilafat movement together with his brother Shaukat Ali. In fact, he guided the Khilafat movement to oppose the dismantling of the Ottoman Caliphate.  

Mohammad Ali Jauhar also became well known for his firm, almost immovable stance against British colonial rule. He gained everyone’s attention when he declared at the Round Table Conference that “Either give me freedom or give me two yards of space for my grave.” 

Why Azam Khan Named the University After Him 

Azam Khan is a dominant political force in Rampur. He established the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust in 2003 mainly to build UP’s largest educational institution. 

Azam Khan’s main aim is to build a world-class institution that provides quality education to underprivileged and marginalized communities, so they can better their lives through learning. One of the main reasons to name it after Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar, who came from the Rampur region, was also a way to honor his contribution and link the university with his legacy of education, leadership, and Indian nationalism. 

Controversies Surrounding  Jauhar University

One of the key controversies includes when the university was first proposed in 2004 as a government run Urdu university. Azam Khan wanted to be made its lifetime chancellor. 

Still, the Uttar Pradesh Governor and the then Congress-led central government were not really on board. 

Their opposition was strong and because of that mismatch, the bill got pushed, delayed for a while. In the end, it was approved in 2006 but not in the way they first imagined as it became a private university, managed through Khan’s family trust. 

Another major battle the university is facing is that the 38 buildings are going to be demolished.

 Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur is facing possible demolition action after the Rampur Development Authority (RDA) ordered the removal of 38 allegedly unauthorised buildings.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has installed a board on a road inside the university campus declaring it a public route for common use.

The RDA had issued a notice to the Jauhar Trust, which runs the university, on June 28, alleging that 82,309.80 square metres of construction within the campus was carried out illegally.

According to the authority, 38 blocks were constructed without obtaining approval of the building maps, while only two buildings had been built after securing permission from the District Panchayat.

The authority said the secretary of the Jauhar Trust failed to produce any evidence or permission related to the construction of the buildings within the stipulated period. It has now granted the trust an additional 15 days to remove the 38 buildings, warning that demolition proceedings will be initiated if the structures are not removed within the prescribed time. 

Also Read: Explained: Why RDA Has Ordered Demolition Of 38 Buildings At Azam Khan’s Jauhar University 

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Who Was Mohammad Ali Jauhar? Activist and Freedom Fighter After Whom Rampur’s Jauhar University is Named
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Who Was Mohammad Ali Jauhar? Activist and Freedom Fighter After Whom Rampur’s Jauhar University is Named

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Who Was Mohammad Ali Jauhar? Activist and Freedom Fighter After Whom Rampur’s Jauhar University is Named
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