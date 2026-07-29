LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Who Was Nanak Ram Bhurji? Mulayam Singh Yadav Protege Dies After Falling From 7th Floor of MLA Residence

Who Was Nanak Ram Bhurji? Mulayam Singh Yadav Protege Dies After Falling From 7th Floor of MLA Residence

Former Uttar Pradesh minister and BJP leader Nanak Ram Bhurji died after falling from the seventh floor of the MLA Residence complex in Lucknow. Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Bhurji, who was serving as the BJP OBC Morcha's state secretary, had a political journey that began under Mulayam Singh Yadav before later joining the BJP.

Nanak Ram Bhurji died after falling from the seventh floor of the MLA Residence complex in Lucknow. Photos: X
Nanak Ram Bhurji died after falling from the seventh floor of the MLA Residence complex in Lucknow. Photos: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Wed 2026-07-29 07:52 IST

Former Uttar Pradesh minister and BJP leader Nanak Ram Bhurji died on Tuesday after falling from the seventh floor of the MLA Residence complex in Lalbagh, Lucknow police said. The 68-year-old political leader fell from an upper floor behind the Darulshafa New MLA Residence complex. Nanak Ram Bhurji was serving as the State Secretary of the BJP’s OBC Morcha at the time of his death. After the incident, he was rushed to Civil Hospital but doctors said he was dead. As sources indicate, he had been getting treatment for depression for a long time. Police have started an investigation to figure out the exact cause of his death and also the surrounding circumstances that made him take the big step. 

Nanak Ram Bhurji Dies After Falling, Police Probe Underway 

ADCP Central, Lucknow, Jeetendra Dubey, detailed the sequence of events.
“Nanak Ram Bhurji was injured due to falling from the seventh floor of the MLA residence. On this information, he was brought here to the hospital, where the team of doctors at Civil Hospital declared him dead. The proceedings of the inquest report of the deceased’s body, etc., are being done. In-depth information regarding the causes of the incident is being collected, and also by calling the field unit, the physical evidence is also being collected,” Dubey said.
Dr. GP Gupta, Director of Civil Hospital, said Bhurji was already dead when he was brought in. “When he was brought to us, he was brought dead. The post-mortem would be conducted,” he said. 

You Might Be Interested In

Who Was Nanak Ram Bhurji?

Nanak Ram Bhurji was a former Uttar Pradesh minister of state and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader. He was often referred to as Nanakdeen Bhurji who launched his political career directly to Samajwadi Party (SP) founder and former Uttar Pradesh Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav. 
According to reports, Mulayam Singh Yadav liked him and even offered him a dramatic proposition: “quit your government job and I will make you a minister.” However, their strong relationship came to an end due to internal Samajwadi Party dynamics. 
After Nanak Ram Bhurji switched to the BJP, he permanently distanced himself from the Yadavs’ circle. Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of Bhurji’s death, and further details are awaited.  

Also Read: What Does ‘Clocked It’ Mean? BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj Uses Gen Z Slang To Praise PM Modi 

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Was Nanak Ram Bhurji? Mulayam Singh Yadav Protege Dies After Falling From 7th Floor of MLA Residence
Tags: home-hero-pos-4

RELATED News

13 Indian Sailors Trapped On Cargo Ship At Ukraine’s Chornomorsk Port; FSUI Urges Evacuation

What Does ‘Clocked It’ Mean? BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj Uses Gen Z Slang To Praise PM Modi

Helmet Challan Turns Into Power Fight in Uttar Pradesh: Why Was Nagaram Police Station’s Electricity Cut?

Why Is Air India Crash Probe Report Getting Delayed? Here’s What AAIB Tells Supreme Court

‘Zero Sugar’ Claims Under Fire: Sugar Industry Body Takes Centre And FSSAI To Delhi High Court

LATEST NEWS

‘Fight Bullets With Bullets’: PoK Protesters’ Defiance Grows As 20 Die In Pakistan Forces’ Firing

Who Was Nanak Ram Bhurji? Mulayam Singh Yadav Protege Dies After Falling From 7th Floor of MLA Residence

Gulveer Singh Scripts History At Commonwealth Games 2026 With India’s First-Ever CWG 10,000m Medal

WTC Points Table Updated: Babar Azam’s Fifty in Vain; West Indies Beat Pakistan by 90 Runs in 1st Test | Check Latest Standings

Who is Harjinder Kaur? From Kabaddi-Tug of War to Overcoming Financial Hardships, Indian Weightlifter Wins Commonwealth Games 2026 Silver

Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Harjinder Kaur Wins Silver, India’s Weightlifting Team Secures 7th Medal

Commonwealth Games 2026: Jadumani Singh, Preeti Pawar and Priya Ghanghas Guarantee Boxing Medals For Team India

Why Does Harshad Chopda Say He’s ‘Scared’ Of Gay Men? Actor Reveals Painful Childhood Trauma

Transfer Rumours: Real Madrid Star Vinícius Júnior Not Moving To Arsenal? Here’s What We Know

Commonwealth Games 2026 July 29 Schedule: Check India Events, Timings, Live Streaming and All You Need to Know

Who Was Nanak Ram Bhurji? Mulayam Singh Yadav Protege Dies After Falling From 7th Floor of MLA Residence

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Was Nanak Ram Bhurji? Mulayam Singh Yadav Protege Dies After Falling From 7th Floor of MLA Residence

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Was Nanak Ram Bhurji? Mulayam Singh Yadav Protege Dies After Falling From 7th Floor of MLA Residence
Who Was Nanak Ram Bhurji? Mulayam Singh Yadav Protege Dies After Falling From 7th Floor of MLA Residence
Who Was Nanak Ram Bhurji? Mulayam Singh Yadav Protege Dies After Falling From 7th Floor of MLA Residence
Who Was Nanak Ram Bhurji? Mulayam Singh Yadav Protege Dies After Falling From 7th Floor of MLA Residence

QUICK LINKS