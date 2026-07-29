Who Was Nanak Ram Bhurji? Mulayam Singh Yadav Protege Dies After Falling From 7th Floor of MLA Residence

Former Uttar Pradesh minister and BJP leader Nanak Ram Bhurji died on Tuesday after falling from the seventh floor of the MLA Residence complex in Lalbagh, Lucknow police said. The 68-year-old political leader fell from an upper floor behind the Darulshafa New MLA Residence complex. Nanak Ram Bhurji was serving as the State Secretary of the BJP’s OBC Morcha at the time of his death. After the incident, he was rushed to Civil Hospital but doctors said he was dead. As sources indicate, he had been getting treatment for depression for a long time. Police have started an investigation to figure out the exact cause of his death and also the surrounding circumstances that made him take the big step.

Nanak Ram Bhurji Dies After Falling, Police Probe Underway

ADCP Central, Lucknow, Jeetendra Dubey, detailed the sequence of events.

“Nanak Ram Bhurji was injured due to falling from the seventh floor of the MLA residence. On this information, he was brought here to the hospital, where the team of doctors at Civil Hospital declared him dead. The proceedings of the inquest report of the deceased’s body, etc., are being done. In-depth information regarding the causes of the incident is being collected, and also by calling the field unit, the physical evidence is also being collected,” Dubey said.

Dr. GP Gupta, Director of Civil Hospital, said Bhurji was already dead when he was brought in. “When he was brought to us, he was brought dead. The post-mortem would be conducted,” he said.

Who Was Nanak Ram Bhurji?

Nanak Ram Bhurji was a former Uttar Pradesh minister of state and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader. He was often referred to as Nanakdeen Bhurji who launched his political career directly to Samajwadi Party (SP) founder and former Uttar Pradesh Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav.

According to reports, Mulayam Singh Yadav liked him and even offered him a dramatic proposition: “quit your government job and I will make you a minister.” However, their strong relationship came to an end due to internal Samajwadi Party dynamics.

After Nanak Ram Bhurji switched to the BJP, he permanently distanced himself from the Yadavs’ circle. Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of Bhurji’s death, and further details are awaited.

Also Read: What Does ‘Clocked It’ Mean? BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj Uses Gen Z Slang To Praise PM Modi