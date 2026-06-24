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Home > India News > Who Was Nandani Bosmia? Ex-AAP Candidate Found Hanging; Family Alleges Murder By Live-In Partner

Who Was Nandani Bosmia? Ex-AAP Candidate Found Hanging; Family Alleges Murder By Live-In Partner

Former AAP candidate Nandani Bosmia was found hanging in her Rajkot apartment, triggering a police investigation. While authorities are awaiting forensic findings, her family has alleged that her live-in partner murdered her and staged the scene as a suicide. The case has drawn widespread attention.

Who Was Nandani Bosmia? Ex-AAP Candidate Found Hanging; Family Alleges Murder By Live-In Partner (Via X)
Who Was Nandani Bosmia? Ex-AAP Candidate Found Hanging; Family Alleges Murder By Live-In Partner (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Wed 2026-06-24 15:12 IST

The death of former Aam Aadmi Party candidate Nandani Bosmia has triggered a fresh wave of questions in Rajkot, after her family alleged that her live-in partner staged the scene to make it look like suicide. Police, meanwhile, have said the case is being examined from all angles. Bosmia was 23 years old and worked as a medical representative. She had contested the Jetpur-Navagadh municipal elections on an AAP ticket, according to the report. She was found hanging in the hall of her fifth-floor flat on Monday evening after relatives reportedly failed to reach her.

Emergency services were called, and she was declared dead on arrival.

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Family Alleges Harassment and Assault

The family’s complaint has turned the case into a murder suspicion. Bosmia’s father told police that she had been in a live-in relationship with Aslam Hussain Sama, a married man from Junagadh. He said the two had first met when Bosmia was a tenant in a house owned by Sama, and that their relationship later moved to Rajkot.

According to the family, the relationship had become strained in recent months because Sama allegedly continued to stay connected to his wife while living with Bosmia. They claimed repeated arguments, physical assault, and threats. The father also alleged that Bosmia had earlier left the flat and stayed with relatives after a dispute before returning shortly before her death.

What Police Have Said So Far

Police said Bosmia was found hanging inside the flat after the family asked an acquaintance to check on her. The man reportedly found the door partially open and saw her body inside. Rajkot Taluka Police have registered an accidental death case and started a formal probe.

A doctor’s preliminary examination suggested death by hanging, but police also arranged a forensic post-mortem because of the family’s allegations. Investigators said Bosmia and Sama had a history of disputes and confirmed that all possible angles, including foul play, are being looked into. The final cause of death will depend on the forensic and post-mortem reports.

Investigation Focus Shifts To Relationship History

The case now rests on what the evidence eventually shows. On one side is the family’s claim of harassment and murder. On the other is the initial police view that the death appeared to be hanging. Until the medical and forensic reports come in, the circumstances behind Bosmia’s death remain under scrutiny.

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Who Was Nandani Bosmia? Ex-AAP Candidate Found Hanging; Family Alleges Murder By Live-In Partner
Tags: AAP leader deathex AAP candidateGujarat crime newslive-in partner allegationNandani BosmiaNandani Bosmia deathRajkot flat caseRajkot news

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Who Was Nandani Bosmia? Ex-AAP Candidate Found Hanging; Family Alleges Murder By Live-In Partner

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Who Was Nandani Bosmia? Ex-AAP Candidate Found Hanging; Family Alleges Murder By Live-In Partner
Who Was Nandani Bosmia? Ex-AAP Candidate Found Hanging; Family Alleges Murder By Live-In Partner
Who Was Nandani Bosmia? Ex-AAP Candidate Found Hanging; Family Alleges Murder By Live-In Partner
Who Was Nandani Bosmia? Ex-AAP Candidate Found Hanging; Family Alleges Murder By Live-In Partner

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