Who Was Pawanraje Nimbalkar? Inside the 2006 Political Double Murder Case That Ended in Acquittal After 20 Years

A special CBI report on Saturday acquitted all nine accused in the 2006 double murder case involving former Congress leader Pawanraje Nimbalkar and his driver Samad Kazi saying there was not enough evidence to convict them. The ones cleared of all charges including former NCP leader Padamsinh Patil, had been shown as one of the key accused in the case. In the course of the investigation, nine people were arrested and charge-sheeted. With this verdict, a legal battle that ran for almost two decades has finally ended. The case was taken as one of Maharashtra’s most visible and closely followed political murder cases.

CBI Court Acquits All Accused in 2006 Pawanraje Nimbalkar Double Murder Case

The CBI is all set to go against the special court decision in the Pawanraje Nimbalkar murder case where it acquitted all the accused. This time, the plan is to approach the High Court. The move follows a verdict that triggered political reactions across Maharashtra

As per sources, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde were said to have discussed the matter with Union Minister Amit Shah. After the meeting, Amit Shah asked CBI to file an appeal and to take the acquittal order to the High Court.

“I myself, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, have spoken with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Amit Shah ji has stated that the CBI will appeal this decision in the High Court and contest the case. The Union Home Minister has issued these instructions to the CBI,” Shinde told ANI here.

Expressing sorrow over the verdict, Shinde said that him, along with the Nimblakar family believed before that the accused will be punished.

“This is a very unfortunate incident; it is a very tragic event because Pawanraje Nimbalkar ji and two others were murdered in broad daylight. This was a very serious and grave matter. The family and many others believed that the accused would be punished. However, unfortunately, the CBI court has acquitted them,” he said.

Now, the agency is expected to start the legal steps in order to challenge what the special court said.

Who Was Pawanraje Nimbalkar

Pawanraje Nimbalkar was like a well-known Congress leader from Maharashtra’s Dharashiv district, earlier known as Osmanabad . People in the region generally saw him as a very influential political figure and he had solid support among local folks.

Most people remember him for his tragic death in a high-profile murder case, that really got attention across Maharashtra. But at the same time Nimbalkar also had this long-running rivalry, political as well as business related with his cousin, former NCP leader and ex-State Home Minister Padamsinh Patil.

The dispute reportedly got more serious after 2002, when the Nagpur District Cooperative Bank put in Rs 50 crore into the Osmanabad District Central Cooperative Bank. Back then, Pawanraje Nimbalkar was a director at the bank.

Reports suggest that out of the total Rs 30 crore, money was shifted to Home Trade, a Navi Mumbai based brokerage firm that later got pulled into a big controversy.

When Home Trade collapsed, a number of cooperative banks took major financial hits. After the whole scandal broke out, Nimbalkar was arrested in connection with the case.

What Is Pawanraje Nimbalkar Murder Case?

The case relates to the killing of Pawanraje Nimbalkar and his driver Samad Kazi in June 2006 in the Kalamboli area of Navi Mumbai. The investigation was later taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the case remained under trial for several years.

Following the completion of arguments and examination of evidence, the special CBI court acquitted all the accused. Pawanraje Nimbalkar’s son and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Omraje Nimbalkar were at the court along with family members. Nimbalkar is one of the 6 rebel UBT MPs who failed to abide by the party whip and attend the Lok Sabha MPs ‘ meet called by Anil Desai.

Earlier in the day, the prime accused, Padamsinh Patil, now 86 years old, was brought to the Special CBI Court to appear in the double murder case.

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