LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air india’ Baruipur Minor Rape Murder Case FBI Iran news Gurugram weather FIFA World Cup vvs laxman tamil nadu iran kerala Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Microsoft AI investment air india’ Baruipur Minor Rape Murder Case FBI Iran news Gurugram weather FIFA World Cup vvs laxman tamil nadu iran kerala Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Microsoft AI investment air india’ Baruipur Minor Rape Murder Case FBI Iran news Gurugram weather FIFA World Cup vvs laxman tamil nadu iran kerala Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Microsoft AI investment air india’ Baruipur Minor Rape Murder Case FBI Iran news Gurugram weather FIFA World Cup vvs laxman tamil nadu iran kerala Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Microsoft AI investment
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air india’ Baruipur Minor Rape Murder Case FBI Iran news Gurugram weather FIFA World Cup vvs laxman tamil nadu iran kerala Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Microsoft AI investment air india’ Baruipur Minor Rape Murder Case FBI Iran news Gurugram weather FIFA World Cup vvs laxman tamil nadu iran kerala Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Microsoft AI investment air india’ Baruipur Minor Rape Murder Case FBI Iran news Gurugram weather FIFA World Cup vvs laxman tamil nadu iran kerala Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Microsoft AI investment air india’ Baruipur Minor Rape Murder Case FBI Iran news Gurugram weather FIFA World Cup vvs laxman tamil nadu iran kerala Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Microsoft AI investment
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Who Was Prabhas Mondal? Baruipur Minor Rape-Murder Case Accused Shot Dead in Police Encounter

Who Was Prabhas Mondal? Baruipur Minor Rape-Murder Case Accused Shot Dead in Police Encounter

The accused Prabash Mondal, in the Baruipur minor girl's death case, was killed in a police encounter after allegedly attempting to escape by snatching a police personnel's rifle.

Baruipur Minor Rape-Murder Case Accused Prabhas Mondal Shot Dead in Police Encounter. Photo: Canva
Baruipur Minor Rape-Murder Case Accused Prabhas Mondal Shot Dead in Police Encounter. Photo: Canva

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: Wed 2026-07-08 09:43 IST

Baruipur Minor Rape-Murder Case: The accused Prabhas Mondal, in the Baruipur minor girl’s death case, was shot dead in a police encounter after allegedly attempting to escape by snatching a police personnel’s rifle. According to SP Baruipur, accused Prabhas Mondal allegedly tried to grab a police officer’s weapon and opened fire when officers were recreating the crime scene. The police then fired back, injuring him. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. 

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said the state government and the police were taking all necessary steps to maintain law and order, after the alleged rape and murder of a 12 year old girl in Baruipur. 

You Might Be Interested In



Baruipur Minor Rape-Murder Case 

The 12-year-old girl had gone missing on July 4, and the next day her body was found inside a sack in the Surjyapur Haat area.

The incident sparked outrage among local residents who later blocked the Baruipur-Jaynagar Road, burnt tyres and damaged a few police vehicles. They demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible. 

A then-angry mob allegedly beat the man to death who was involved in the crime after the girl’s body was recovered.

Police have so far arrested three people in connection with the alleged rape and murder. A six-memeber Speical Investigation Team (SIT) has also been formed to investigate the case. 

Also Read: Who Is Goldy Brar? Why FBI Has Put a $50,000 Bounty on the ‘Most Wanted’ Gangster 

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Was Prabhas Mondal? Baruipur Minor Rape-Murder Case Accused Shot Dead in Police Encounter
Tags: Baruipur Minor Rape Murder Caseencounterhome-hero-pos-1

RELATED News

Who Is Goldy Brar? Why FBI Has Put a $50,000 Bounty on the ‘Most Wanted’ Gangster

Gurugram Weather Today: Police Advise WFH After Heavy Rain Triggers Waterlogging; Check What’s Open, What’s Closed

Infiltration Bid Foiled In J&K’s Uri; AK-56, Grenades, Pistol Recovered By Security Forces; Massive Search Underway

Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Row: BKTC Suspends Chairman’s Aide Over Donation Irregularities

Caught on Cam: Mob Brutally Attacks Bengaluru Family in Expressway Road Rage; 3 Arrested

LATEST NEWS

Mumbai Weather Update: Are Schools, Colleges Shut Today? Check What is Open and What is Closed

US Launches Fresh Strike on Iran: What Prompted Washington to Attack Iranian Targets in Hormuz

Why Did Egypt Coach Hossam Hassan Cross His Arms To Make An ‘X’ Symbol During Argentina vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16 Match? Here’s Why

FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals Fixtures: France, Spain, England And Argentina Eye Semi-Final Spots

Colombia vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026: Switzerland Outlast Colombia On Penalties 4-3 After Goalless Draw In Round Of 16 Match

Wimbledon 2026 Results: Novak Djokovic Creates History, Jannik Sinner Reaches Semi-Final, Naomi Osaka Knocked Out

England vs India 3rd T20I: Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue Script Record 125-Run Win as India Register Biggest T20I Defeat

Argentina vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina Escape Historical Upset with Epic 3-2 Comeback Over Egypt

FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Standings: Lionel Messi Leaves Kylian Mbappe And Erling Haaland Behind After Argentina Beat Egypt

IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Impresses Again Before Jofra Archer Strikes, India Suffer Batting Collapse

Who Was Prabhas Mondal? Baruipur Minor Rape-Murder Case Accused Shot Dead in Police Encounter

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Was Prabhas Mondal? Baruipur Minor Rape-Murder Case Accused Shot Dead in Police Encounter

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Was Prabhas Mondal? Baruipur Minor Rape-Murder Case Accused Shot Dead in Police Encounter
Who Was Prabhas Mondal? Baruipur Minor Rape-Murder Case Accused Shot Dead in Police Encounter
Who Was Prabhas Mondal? Baruipur Minor Rape-Murder Case Accused Shot Dead in Police Encounter
Who Was Prabhas Mondal? Baruipur Minor Rape-Murder Case Accused Shot Dead in Police Encounter

QUICK LINKS