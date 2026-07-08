Who Was Prabhas Mondal? Baruipur Minor Rape-Murder Case Accused Shot Dead in Police Encounter

Baruipur Minor Rape-Murder Case: The accused Prabhas Mondal, in the Baruipur minor girl’s death case, was shot dead in a police encounter after allegedly attempting to escape by snatching a police personnel’s rifle. According to SP Baruipur, accused Prabhas Mondal allegedly tried to grab a police officer’s weapon and opened fire when officers were recreating the crime scene. The police then fired back, injuring him. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said the state government and the police were taking all necessary steps to maintain law and order, after the alleged rape and murder of a 12 year old girl in Baruipur.

West Bengal | Prabhas Mondal, the accused in the Baruipur rape and murder case, killed in a police encounter. While the crime scene was being reconstructed, he attempted to snatch a weapon from the police and open fire at them. In retaliation, the police fired back, striking… — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2026







Baruipur Minor Rape-Murder Case

The 12-year-old girl had gone missing on July 4, and the next day her body was found inside a sack in the Surjyapur Haat area.

The incident sparked outrage among local residents who later blocked the Baruipur-Jaynagar Road, burnt tyres and damaged a few police vehicles. They demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible.

A then-angry mob allegedly beat the man to death who was involved in the crime after the girl’s body was recovered.

Police have so far arrested three people in connection with the alleged rape and murder. A six-memeber Speical Investigation Team (SIT) has also been formed to investigate the case.

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