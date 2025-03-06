Who Was Praveen Kumar Gampa And Why Was He Shot In US?

A tragic incident has shaken the family of a young Indian student from Telangana. Praveen Kumar Gampa, a 27-year-old pursuing his master's degree in data science at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, was shot dead in a suspected robbery in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Praveen Kumar Gampa, a 27-year-old pursuing his master's degree in data science in US, was shot dead in a suspected robbery

A tragic incident has shaken the family of a young Indian student from Telangana. Praveen Kumar Gampa, a 27-year-old pursuing his master’s degree in data science at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, was shot dead in a suspected robbery in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Indian Consulate General in Chicago has expressed its condolences and assured the family of full support. Authorities in the U.S. informed Praveen’s family of his death on Wednesday morning. His cousin Arun revealed that friends found his body with gunshot wounds.

This incident marks another case of violence against Indian students in the U.S., with two other students from Telangana also shot dead in recent months.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Who Was Praveen Kumar Gampa?

Here are key details about Praveen’s life and journey:

Praveen, originally from Keshampet mandal in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district, moved to the U.S. in August 2023 to pursue higher education. He was studying for his second-year Master’s degree in Data Science at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Before moving to the U.S., he completed his BTech in Hyderabad. He had recently visited India in December 2024 and returned to the U.S. on January 20, 2025. He worked part-time at a store, where the suspected robbery took place. His father, Raghavulu, stated that Praveen was close to completing his studies and had planned to begin a full-time job soon. The cause of death will be officially determined after an autopsy, but initial reports confirm gunshot wounds.

How Did the Incident Happen?

Praveen’s cousin, Arun, told PTI that his friends claimed his body was found with bullet wounds. While some reports indicated that the shooting happened during a robbery at the store where he worked, his family has yet to receive complete details about the circumstances of his death.

Praveen’s father shared an emotional account of how he learned about his son’s death. He received a missed WhatsApp call early in the morning and later called his son’s phone. When someone else answered and asked about Praveen’s date of birth, he became alarmed. Shortly after, he was informed that his son had been shot.

According to his father, robbers attacked the store, leading to a shootout in which Praveen was killed. However, conflicting reports have caused confusion within the family.

“The police informed us that Praveen was shot by assailants with a gun. They initially said it was a private gun, then a store gun, and even mentioned it happened near a beach. Later, they sent us an FIR mentioning the incident took place at a store,” Raghavulu was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Indian Consulate Responds

The Consulate General of India in Chicago acknowledged the tragic incident, posting on X:

“We are saddened by the untimely death of Praveen Kumar Gampa, a postgraduate student at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. The Consulate is in contact with Praveen’s family and the University, helping them with all possible support.”

Political Leaders React

The incident has drawn reactions from political leaders in India, who are calling for swift action.

BRS leader K Kavitha called Praveen’s death “very unfortunate” and urged both the Telangana and Central governments to expedite the process of bringing his body home. Speaking to ANI, she said:

“Well, it’s very unfortunate. I heard about that news, and I truly demand that the Telangana government and I request the Central government, to quickly process and get the body home because parents here must be suffering. My prayers are with the family.”

She also addressed Indian students in the U.S., urging them to stay strong. “Please stay brave. The Indian embassy and government will come to your rescue,” she reassured.

BJP leader N Ramchander Rao raised concerns about safety for Indian students abroad. He described the shooting as an “unfortunate incident” and called on the U.S. government to ensure better protection for legal migrants.

“The incident has shown the racial discrimination still going on in the country of USA, wherein we are trying to avoid racial discrimination. But, unfortunately, racial discrimination is being increased in spite of Indians’ contribution to the growth of the US economy,” Rao stated.

Family in Grief, Seeking Support

Praveen’s family is devastated by the sudden loss. His parents, in particular, are in deep shock. His relatives have sought help from local MLAs and officials to facilitate the process of bringing his body back to India for final rites.

As the investigation unfolds, the family and Indian authorities continue to seek clarity on the circumstances of Praveen’s tragic death.

Growing Concerns Over Indian Student Safety Abroad

Praveen’s case is not an isolated one. In recent months, multiple Indian students have been targeted in violent incidents in the U.S. The increasing number of such cases has raised concerns about the safety and well-being of international students, particularly those from India.

Indian officials and student communities in the U.S. have been calling for more security measures and awareness to prevent such tragedies in the future.

For now, Praveen Kumar Gampa’s family mourns their irreparable loss while awaiting answers and justice for their beloved son.