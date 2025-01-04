Who Was R. Chidambaram? Architect Of Smiling Buddha Dies At 88

Dr. R. Chidambaram, a legendary Indian nuclear scientist, passed away on January 4, 2025, in Mumbai at the age of 88. Dr. Chidambaram was a pivotal figure in India’s nuclear journey, playing a key role in the country's nuclear tests at Pokhran in 1974 and 1998.

Dr. R. Chidambaram, a legendary Indian nuclear scientist, passed away on January 4, 2025, in Mumbai at the age of 88. Dr. Chidambaram was a pivotal figure in India’s nuclear journey, playing a key role in the country’s nuclear tests at Pokhran in 1974 and 1998, which cemented India’s status as a nuclear power.

Throughout his distinguished career, Dr. Chidambaram held several important positions, including Chairman of India’s Atomic Energy Commission and Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India. He was honored with the Padma Vibhushan, one of India’s highest civilian awards, for his outstanding contributions to the development of India’s nuclear capabilities.

Dr. Chidambaram: Father of India’s Nuclear Tests

Dr. Chidambaram was instrumental in both the Smiling Buddha atomic test in 1974 and Operation Shakti in 1998. As part of Operation Shakti, which took place in Pokhran, Rajasthan, Dr. Chidambaram played a leadership role, overseeing the nuclear component of the tests. He is one of the rare atomic scientists who contributed to both the 1974 and 1998 tests, two landmark moments in India’s nuclear history.

In 1974, Dr. Chidambaram was reportedly involved in the secure transportation of the plutonium used in India’s first nuclear test. He is even said to have sat on a chest containing the plutonium as it was being transported from Mumbai to Pokhran. It was also during this time that he coined the term “peaceful nuclear explosion” for the Pokhran test.

Reflecting on his passing, Dr. Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Secretary of the Department of Atomic Energy, said, “Dr. Chidambaram was a doyen of science and technology whose contributions furthered India’s nuclear prowess and strategic self-reliance. His loss is an irreparable one for the scientific community and the nation.”

A Believer in Self-Reliance

Dr. Chidambaram was a strong advocate of self-reliance in technology and science, which later became known as Atmanirbharta. He strongly opposed dependence on foreign technology, once telling NDTV’s Pallava Bagla, “When one imports technology, one only gets obsolete technology, as no country seeks to share cutting-edge, state-of-the-art technical breakthroughs.” His commitment to indigenous development has been a hallmark of India’s scientific policy.

In his autobiography, India Rising, Dr. Chidambaram detailed his leadership role in India’s peaceful nuclear explosion at Pokhran in 1974, as well as his leadership of the Department of Atomic Energy team that carried out the 1998 nuclear tests.

Dr. Chidambaram’s Legacy of Scientific Leadership

Dr. Chidambaram’s contributions to India’s scientific and strategic capabilities are immeasurable. His leadership extended beyond nuclear science to other critical areas, such as high-pressure physics, crystallography, and materials science. He was instrumental in modernizing India’s scientific research in these fields and played a foundational role in materials science in India.

Dr. Chidambaram held several prestigious roles during his career. He was the Director of the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (1990-1993) and served as Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission and Secretary to the Government of India’s Department of Atomic Energy (1993-2000). He also chaired the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) from 1994 to 1995 and was a member of the IAEA’s Commission of Eminent Persons.

His leadership in the Department of Atomic Energy was crucial in shaping India’s nuclear policy and establishing the nation’s strategic capabilities. His work helped secure India’s position as a global player in the nuclear arena.

Pioneering Initiatives and Advocacy for National Development

Dr. Chidambaram’s vision extended beyond the nuclear sector. He championed the application of science and technology in national development. He played a crucial role in developing India’s indigenous supercomputers and was involved in creating the National Knowledge Network, which connects research and educational institutions across the country.

He also established initiatives like the Rural Technology Action Groups and the Society for Electronic Transactions and Security, emphasizing the importance of scientific innovation in India’s development.

Dr. Chidambaram‘s Awards and Recognition

Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Chidambaram received numerous accolades, including the Padma Shri in 1975 and the Padma Vibhushan in 1999. He was also honored with honorary doctorates from several universities and was a fellow of many prestigious Indian and international science academies.

R. Chidambaram: A Mentor and Visionary Leader

Dr. Chidambaram was more than a scientist; he was a mentor to countless scientists and engineers. His work and leadership inspired generations of researchers in India and around the world. His belief in the power of science and technology to propel India forward has left a lasting legacy that will continue to shape the country’s future.

Dr. Chidambaram’s passing is a tremendous loss to India’s scientific community and to the nation as a whole. He will be remembered as a trailblazer, a visionary leader, and a dedicated mentor whose contributions to India’s scientific and technological advancements will continue to be celebrated for generations to come.