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Home > India News > Who Was Rakesh Chauhan? Indian Sailor’s Body Returns With 22 Cuts, Missing Brain, Heart, Lungs After Death in Venezuela

Who Was Rakesh Chauhan? Indian Sailor’s Body Returns With 22 Cuts, Missing Brain, Heart, Lungs After Death in Venezuela

Who was Rakesh Chauhan? The death of the Indian sailor in Venezuela has come under scrutiny after his family alleged that his body returned to India with 22 cuts and missing vital organs. The FSUI has demanded the autopsy report and a detailed investigation into the case.

Indian Sailor's Body Returns With 22 Cuts, Missing Brain, Heart, Lungs After Death in Venezuela. Photo: X
Indian Sailor's Body Returns With 22 Cuts, Missing Brain, Heart, Lungs After Death in Venezuela. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Wed 2026-07-01 15:11 IST

The death of Indian sailor Rakesh Chauhan in Venezuela has taken a disturbing turn after his family claimed that several of his vital organs were missing when his body reached India. The family also alleged that multiple cuts have been discovered on his body which raised questions about what happened after his death. The case has prompted the Federation of Seafarers Union of India (FSUI) to demand a detailed investigation into the case and to release the autopsy report. 

Who Was Indian Sailor Rakesh Chauhan?

Rakesh Chauhan,33, was a marine fitter who worked in Venezuela. He stayed in Mumbai with his wife, their six-month-old son, his father and his brother. The family was originally from the Deoria district in Uttar Pradesh. Rakesh had joined the Merchant Navy in November 2025.

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On May 7, his father got a call from the company telling him that Rakesh had fallen on board the ship and got serious injuries. The very next day the family was told his situation was critical, and that he had only about a five per cent chance of surviving. 

Then later, that same evening, the company said Rakesh had died. As per the company, he suddenly became dizzy , slipped and fell on the ship, got severe injuries , and later passed away during treatment, reportedly after a heart attack. 

FSUI Demands Autopsy Report of Rakesh Chauhan 

In a long statement on X, the FSUI demanded “a full autopsy report of Rakesh Chauhan and immediate clarification on several deeply disturbing irregularities in the handling of his case in Venezuela”. 

“Serious questions that need answers: Why were vital organs removed from his body without informing the family or seeking their consent? Why was the family kept in the dark until they demanded and arranged a re-postmortem in India? The receipt for mortal remains was forged — signed in the name of ‘Anjana Chauraisya’ instead of ‘Ranjana Chaurasiya’ (on behalf of his wife). The vessel name mentioned in the employment agreement does not match the vessel where he was actually posted. These discrepancies raise grave suspicions of foul play and a possible cover-up. What is being hidden? We urge the Embassy of India in Venezuela and to intervene urgently,” the statement read.

Who Was Rakesh Chauhan? Indian Sailor’s Body Returns With 22 Cuts, Missing Brain, Heart, Lungs After Death in Venezuela

How Rakesh Body Had 22 Cuts, Missing Brain, Heart, Lungs

According to his family, doctors found that all of Rakesh’s internal organs were missing which is making it impossible to tell the exact cause of death. Doctors examined Rakesh’s body after it reached India but did not go with autopsy. Doctors cited that it had already been carried out which shocked Rakesh’s family, as the company did not tell them about the post-mortem. 

Rakesh’s family has demanded a detailed investigation along with financial compensation.

Also Read: Why Did Ketan Agarwal Sought Siya Goel’s Background Check Before Finalising Marriage? 

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Who Was Rakesh Chauhan? Indian Sailor’s Body Returns With 22 Cuts, Missing Brain, Heart, Lungs After Death in Venezuela
Tags: crime newsFSUIIndian SailorinvestigationRakesh Chauhanvenezuela news

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Who Was Rakesh Chauhan? Indian Sailor’s Body Returns With 22 Cuts, Missing Brain, Heart, Lungs After Death in Venezuela
Who Was Rakesh Chauhan? Indian Sailor’s Body Returns With 22 Cuts, Missing Brain, Heart, Lungs After Death in Venezuela
Who Was Rakesh Chauhan? Indian Sailor’s Body Returns With 22 Cuts, Missing Brain, Heart, Lungs After Death in Venezuela
Who Was Rakesh Chauhan? Indian Sailor’s Body Returns With 22 Cuts, Missing Brain, Heart, Lungs After Death in Venezuela

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