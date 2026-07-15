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Home > India News > Who Was Shresth Malik? Gurugram Techie Stabs Girlfriend, Jumps In Front of Train Hours Later; Autopsy Reveals 6 Wounds

Who Was Shresth Malik? Gurugram Techie Stabs Girlfriend, Jumps In Front of Train Hours Later; Autopsy Reveals 6 Wounds

Gurugram techie Shresth Malik allegedly killed his colleague and girlfriend Insharah Ayyubi before dying by suicide on railway tracks. Her postmortem revealed six stab wounds.

Gurugram Techie Stabs Girlfriend to Death Three Days After Moving In Together. Photo: X
Gurugram Techie Stabs Girlfriend to Death Three Days After Moving In Together. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: Wed 2026-07-15 11:57 IST

A 25-year-old software engineer, Shresth Malik, is alleged to have killed his colleague and girlfriend, Insharah Ayyubi, inside his rented accommodation in Sector 55 before dying by suicide on railway tracks a few hours later. The case has raised a few questions, since the police are still trying to understand what really led to this suspected murder‑suicide. Insharah was found dead with several stab wounds, and later in her postmortem report it said there were six wounds on her neck, chest, face, and back.

Who Was Shresth Malik?

Shresth Malik is a resident of Bhilai in Chhattisgarh who moved in with his girlfriend Insharah Ayyubi three days before he committed his crime. 

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Meanwhile, Insharah Ayyubi who was basically from Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh, is allegedly said to have been killed by him. Later on, Shresth is alleged to have died by suicide on the railway tracks near the Gurugram railway station. Government Railway Police found his body on Saturday, while Insharah was discovered dead inside Shresth’s rented accommodation on Sunday morning.

They both worked at Optum, an IT company in Gurugram Sector 59, and they had been working as colleagues since July 2025. Insharah handled full-stack software development, whereas Shresth worked as an AI engineer. Both were kind of at the early stage of their professional journey. 

Police also reportedly recovered a knife from Shresth’s room, the one suspected to be the murder weapon, and sent it for forensic checking. 

Techie Found Dead on Railway Tracks

During the investigation, police found that Ishara’s friend, a 25-year-old software engineer, Shresth Malik from Bhilai, Chhattisgarh had visited her flat.  

Police started looking for him and then got information about a man found dead on the railway tracks near Garhi railway station, which turned the whole case in a different direction. A mobile phone was also found from the scene which helped police to trace the deceased to Malik. Then police linked both crime incidents and tried to understand what actually happened. 

Police suspect Malik died by suicide after allegedly killing Ishara.

“As we were heading towards his accommodation in Sector 55, we received a call from Sector 56 police station around 2.30 pm, asking us to come to the police station immediately,” a family member said.

Police Probe Motive Behind Gurugram Murder

Police have sent both bodies for a post-mortem examination, and they have already informed their families. During the initial investigation, it was revealed that Ishara had moved in with Malik only three days before the incident. 

Police said they’re looking into what their relationship was exactly, and also what may have pushed things into that situation. Investigators are also checking their mobile phones, call records, chats and other technical evidence, hoping to find some clue that would help unravel the case. 

An FIR has been registered on murder charges and further investigation is underway.

Also Read: Gurugram Techie Stabs Girlfriend to Death Three Days After Moving In Together, Jumps Before Train Hours Later 

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Who Was Shresth Malik? Gurugram Techie Stabs Girlfriend, Jumps In Front of Train Hours Later; Autopsy Reveals 6 Wounds
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Who Was Shresth Malik? Gurugram Techie Stabs Girlfriend, Jumps In Front of Train Hours Later; Autopsy Reveals 6 Wounds

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Who Was Shresth Malik? Gurugram Techie Stabs Girlfriend, Jumps In Front of Train Hours Later; Autopsy Reveals 6 Wounds

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Who Was Shresth Malik? Gurugram Techie Stabs Girlfriend, Jumps In Front of Train Hours Later; Autopsy Reveals 6 Wounds
Who Was Shresth Malik? Gurugram Techie Stabs Girlfriend, Jumps In Front of Train Hours Later; Autopsy Reveals 6 Wounds
Who Was Shresth Malik? Gurugram Techie Stabs Girlfriend, Jumps In Front of Train Hours Later; Autopsy Reveals 6 Wounds
Who Was Shresth Malik? Gurugram Techie Stabs Girlfriend, Jumps In Front of Train Hours Later; Autopsy Reveals 6 Wounds

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