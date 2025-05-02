Who Was Suhas Shetty? Ex-Bajrang Dal Member’s Brutal Murder Puts Mangaluru On Edge

According to police, the fatal attack on Shetty occurred around 8:27 PM on Wednesday near Kinnipadavu. Shetty was travelling in a car with five others when their vehicle was intercepted by two cars.

The brutal murder of Suhas Shetty, a former Bajrang Dal member and prime accused in the high-profile Fazil murder case, has plunged Mangaluru and surrounding regions into a state of high alert. The incident has reignited communal tensions and led to prohibitory orders, with police and political leaders calling for deeper investigations.

Who Was Suhas Shetty?

Suhas Shetty, 42, was a controversial figure in Karnataka’s coastal political landscape. Known for his association with right-wing Hindutva groups like the Bajrang Dal, Shetty was also a rowdy-sheeter with five criminal cases registered against him- one in Dakshina Kannada and four in Mangaluru city.

He gained national notoriety in 2022 after being named a key accused in the murder of 23-year-old Mohammed Fazil, a Muslim youth from Katipalla. Fazil’s killing came just days after the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru and was widely perceived as a retaliatory act that further stoked communal unrest in the region.

How Was Suhas Shetty Killed?

According to police, the fatal attack on Shetty occurred around 8:27 PM on Wednesday near Kinnipadavu. Shetty was travelling in a car with five others when their vehicle was intercepted by two cars. A group of five to six masked assailants, armed with swords and sharp weapons, launched a targeted and brutal assault on Shetty.

Despite being rushed to AJ Hospital, Shetty succumbed to his injuries. The Bajpe Police have registered a case and formed multiple teams to track down the killers. So far, the attackers remain unidentified.

Mangaluru on High Alert After Killing

In response to the murder, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNS), banning public gatherings, protests, and provocative content until May 6.

Several Hindu groups, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), called for a bandh across Dakshina Kannada on Friday, leading to widespread shutdowns in Hampankatta, Surathkal, Ullal, and Puttur. Incidents of stone-pelting were reported on KSRTC and private buses, forcing transport authorities to suspend suburban services. Authorities also banned liquor sales in sensitive zones as a precaution.

Political Reactions and Call for Central Probe

The high-profile nature of Shetty’s killing has led to an outcry from right-wing leaders, who are demanding a central investigation into the case. Political observers fear that the incident may further polarize communities in Karnataka’s already sensitive coastal belt.

As police continue their probe into the targeted killing, Mangaluru remains under tight security surveillance, with authorities urging citizens to maintain peace and avoid the spread of misinformation.

