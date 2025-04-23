Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a humble pony ride operator, laid down his life to shield tourists from gunfire—his courage echoing far beyond the meadows of Pahalgam.

Hundreds gathered in the Hapatnard village of Pahalgam on Wednesday to bid farewell to Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a 30-year-old pony ride operator who lost his life while trying to shield tourists from a terrorist attack that killed at least 26 people.

Shah, who was locally known as a ‘ponnywallah,’ was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard, with emotional scenes unfolding as mourners paid their last respects to the man hailed as a hero for his final act of courage.

Syed Adil Hussain Shah Tried to Stop Terrorists, Was Shot Thrice

Shah’s brother, Syed Naushad, recounted the events that led to his brother’s death. “He used to take tourists on pony rides to Baisaran. On Tuesday, when terrorists attacked tourists, my brother tried to stop them. A tourist whose father was killed in the attack told me about the heroic act of my brother at SMHS hospital,” Naushad said.

Shah was reportedly shot three times during the attack. He was the sole breadwinner of his family, a fact that adds to the immense weight of the tragedy for those he left behind.

CM Omar Abdullah Offers ‘Fatiha’, Salutes Bravery of Syed Adil Hussain Shah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah travelled to Pahalgam to offer fatiha (prayers after burial) for Shah. He paid tribute to the pony ride operator’s courage in the face of danger.

“I visited Pahalgam today to offer ‘fatiha’ for brave-heart Shah, who was shot dead while trying to snatch a weapon from one of the terrorists in a courageous attempt to protect the tourists he had ferried on horseback from the parking area to Baisaran meadow,” Abdullah wrote in a post shared by his office on X (formerly Twitter).

“Met his grieving family and assured them of full support — Adil (Shah) was the sole breadwinner, and his extraordinary bravery and sacrifice will forever be remembered,” the post continued.

Government Pledges Support to Shah’s Family

The Chief Minister also gave personal assurances to the family during his visit. “We are with them and will help them as much as we can,” he said.

Shah’s funeral prayers were led by a local resident, Ghulam Hassan, who praised his sacrifice in an emotional sermon. “We salute our brother who sacrificed his life trying to save the tourists. He will be rewarded by Allah for his deeds. I pray nobody sees their loved ones die like this,” Hassan said.

Reflecting on the deeper values behind Shah’s actions, Hassan added, “We should always be ready to die for others, whether a Sikh, Pandit or a Muslim. That is what our religion teaches us.”

