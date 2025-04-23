Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Omar Abdullah Pays Tribute To Pony Ride Operator Who Died Saving Tourists From Pahalgam Terror Attack

Omar Abdullah Pays Tribute To Pony Ride Operator Who Died Saving Tourists From Pahalgam Terror Attack

Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a humble pony ride operator, laid down his life to shield tourists from gunfire—his courage echoing far beyond the meadows of Pahalgam.

Omar Abdullah Pays Tribute To Pony Ride Operator Who Died Saving Tourists From Pahalgam Terror Attack

Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a pony ride operator, sacrificed his life to protect tourists during a terrorist attack in Pahalgam.


Hundreds gathered in the Hapatnard village of Pahalgam on Wednesday to bid farewell to Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a 30-year-old pony ride operator who lost his life while trying to shield tourists from a terrorist attack that killed at least 26 people.

Shah, who was locally known as a ‘ponnywallah,’ was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard, with emotional scenes unfolding as mourners paid their last respects to the man hailed as a hero for his final act of courage.

Syed Adil Hussain Shah Tried to Stop Terrorists, Was Shot Thrice

Shah’s brother, Syed Naushad, recounted the events that led to his brother’s death. “He used to take tourists on pony rides to Baisaran. On Tuesday, when terrorists attacked tourists, my brother tried to stop them. A tourist whose father was killed in the attack told me about the heroic act of my brother at SMHS hospital,” Naushad said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Shah was reportedly shot three times during the attack. He was the sole breadwinner of his family, a fact that adds to the immense weight of the tragedy for those he left behind.

CM Omar Abdullah Offers ‘Fatiha’, Salutes Bravery of Syed Adil Hussain Shah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah travelled to Pahalgam to offer fatiha (prayers after burial) for Shah. He paid tribute to the pony ride operator’s courage in the face of danger.

“I visited Pahalgam today to offer ‘fatiha’ for brave-heart Shah, who was shot dead while trying to snatch a weapon from one of the terrorists in a courageous attempt to protect the tourists he had ferried on horseback from the parking area to Baisaran meadow,” Abdullah wrote in a post shared by his office on X (formerly Twitter).

“Met his grieving family and assured them of full support — Adil (Shah) was the sole breadwinner, and his extraordinary bravery and sacrifice will forever be remembered,” the post continued.

Government Pledges Support to Shah’s Family

The Chief Minister also gave personal assurances to the family during his visit. “We are with them and will help them as much as we can,” he said.

Shah’s funeral prayers were led by a local resident, Ghulam Hassan, who praised his sacrifice in an emotional sermon. “We salute our brother who sacrificed his life trying to save the tourists. He will be rewarded by Allah for his deeds. I pray nobody sees their loved ones die like this,” Hassan said.

Reflecting on the deeper values behind Shah’s actions, Hassan added, “We should always be ready to die for others, whether a Sikh, Pandit or a Muslim. That is what our religion teaches us.”

Also Read: Who Is Saifullah Kasuri? The Mastermind Of Pahalgam Terrorist Attack

Filed under

Pahalgam Terror Attack Syed Adil Hussain Shah

Indian tectonic plate is

Is India Splitting Apart Beneath The Himalayas? Shocking Study Reveals Tectonic Twist
newsx

India Orders Pakistani Nationals To Leave Within 48 Hours
India suspends Indus Wate

India Suspends Indus Waters Treaty, Cancels Visas for Pakistan Nationals After Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack
newsx

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Australia PM Anthony Albanese Demands Accountability
newsx

TMC Leader Kunal Ghosh Blames Home Ministry For Pahalgam Attack, Asks Amit Shah To Resign
A deadly terror attack in

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Is Pakistan Deploying Military Assets Near Jammu and Kashmir?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Is India Splitting Apart Beneath The Himalayas? Shocking Study Reveals Tectonic Twist

Is India Splitting Apart Beneath The Himalayas? Shocking Study Reveals Tectonic Twist

India Orders Pakistani Nationals To Leave Within 48 Hours

India Orders Pakistani Nationals To Leave Within 48 Hours

India Suspends Indus Waters Treaty, Cancels Visas for Pakistan Nationals After Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack

India Suspends Indus Waters Treaty, Cancels Visas for Pakistan Nationals After Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Australia PM Anthony Albanese Demands Accountability

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Australia PM Anthony Albanese Demands Accountability

TMC Leader Kunal Ghosh Blames Home Ministry For Pahalgam Attack, Asks Amit Shah To Resign

TMC Leader Kunal Ghosh Blames Home Ministry For Pahalgam Attack, Asks Amit Shah To Resign

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Pahalgam Terror Attack: ‘Words Fail To Express Sadness And Anger’

Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Pahalgam Terror Attack: ‘Words Fail To Express Sadness And Anger’

Who Is Sajal Malik? Pakistani TikToker’s Alleged Private Video Gets Leaked Featuring Her In A Compromising Position

Who Is Sajal Malik? Pakistani TikToker’s Alleged Private Video Gets Leaked Featuring Her In A

Who Was Lalit Manchanda? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor, 48, Dies By Suicide At His Home In Meerut

Who Was Lalit Manchanda? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor, 48, Dies By Suicide At

Is Justin Bieber Secretly A Member Of A Cult? Singer’s Longtime Friend Makes A Shocking Claim Amid His Mental Health Rumours

Is Justin Bieber Secretly A Member Of A Cult? Singer’s Longtime Friend Makes A Shocking

Who Is Bill Owens? 60 Minutes Top Boss Resigns Over Corporate Leaders Not Letting Him Make Independent Decisions

Who Is Bill Owens? 60 Minutes Top Boss Resigns Over Corporate Leaders Not Letting Him

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After