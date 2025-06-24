Who Was the President of India During the 1975 Emergency and What Was His Role?

India’s fifth president, Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, gave the signature to the proclamation which resulted in the declaration of Emergency in 1975. This was a turning point in Indian democracy and remains debated in political and historical circles nationwide.

A Legal Mind with Political Roots

Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed was born at New Delhi in May 1905. He was educated at Catherine College, Cambridge University, and was trained as a lawyer. In 1928, he started practicing law at the Lahore High Court. His career slowly turned towards active politics on his return from study in England.

While in England, he met Jawaharlal Nehru in 1925. Inspired by Nehru’s ideas, he joined the Indian National Congress in 1931. Representing Assam in the Rajya Sabha, he also served as Advocate-General of Assam. These early political roles laid the foundation for his eventual rise to national prominence.

Indira Gandhi’s Choice for President

Ahmed became a key figure in Indira Gandhi’s cabinet in 1966. He held important portfolios such as education, irrigation, and power. In 1974, Indira Gandhi selected him for the post of President of India. His loyalty to the Congress party and close association with the Nehru-Gandhi family influenced her decision.

Ahmed remained president until his death on February 11, 1977. His presidency was short-lived, but his choice in approving the Emergency proclamation shaped his legacy. The one act had a lasting effect on Indian democratic institutions and civil liberties, and he is therefore a controversial historical figure.

The Night the Constitution Was Tested

In historian Gyan Prakash’s book Emergency Chronicles: Indira Gandhi and Democracy’s Turning Point, it is stated that President Ahmed rang his secretary K. Balachandran at about 11:15 on the night of June 25, 1975. He passed on to him a secret letter from Prime Minister Indira Gandhi seeking an Emergency proclamation under Article 352(1).

The letter informed that internal unrest was an immediate danger to India’s security. Gandhi cited a lack of time and invoked Rule 12 of the Transaction of Business Rules in order to avoid cabinet consultation. The letter did not comprise the actual proclamation, which created immediate constitutional concerns for the president’s staff.

Constitutional Concerns and the Final Signature

Balachandran briefed the president that the proclamation could not be signed in the absence of advice from the Council of Ministers. President Ahmed requested to refer to the Constitution, and Balachandran came back with a copy and a deputy secretary. The two officials repeated that personal gratification was not a constitutional ground for the Emergency.

Ahmed promised to talk to the Prime Minister. Ten minutes later, Balachandran came back and the president told him that R.K. Dhawan had brought the draft proclamation and he had signed it already. Once the decision was reached, the president had taken a tranquilizer and gone to bed.

Public Backlash and Lingering Questions

Ahmed’s decision came under intense fire from both sides of the political divide. Numerous individuals felt that his allegiance to the Congress and his closeness to Indira Gandhi had an effect on his obedience. Despite being regarded as an acquiescent participant, subsequent reports suggested he started expressing dismay at her leadership in 1976, as documented in a US embassy cable.

The Emergency suspended civil liberties, censored the media, and arrested political dissenters. Although it was suspended in 1977, its impact continues to be felt. Leaders today often point to those years to emphasize the need to protect democratic values and institutions. Debate about the role of the president continues to ruffle political discourse.

