Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Who Was Vincent Van Der Merwe? Cheetah Expert Who Advised on Project Cheetah Dies By Suicide In Riyadh At 42

Who Was Vincent Van Der Merwe? Cheetah Expert Who Advised on Project Cheetah Dies By Suicide In Riyadh At 42

Van der Merwe was vocal about the challenges within Project Cheetah, particularly the lack of transparency in decision-making.

Who Was Vincent Van Der Merwe? Cheetah Expert Who Advised on Project Cheetah Dies By Suicide In Riyadh At 42

Cheetah Expert Vincent van der Merwe


Renowned cheetah conservationist Vincent van der Merwe, who played a crucial role in India’s Project Cheetah, passed away on March 16, 2025.

According to sources, the 42-year-old expert died by suicide in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he was working on a cheetah reintroduction project.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Founder of the Metapopulation Initiative

Van der Merwe was a leading figure in cheetah conservation efforts and was the founder of the Metapopulation Initiative in South Africa. His work helped maintain and manage cheetah populations across multiple African countries.

At the time of his passing, he was collaborating with the Saudi Arabian government on a project to introduce cheetahs into the country.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Involvement in India’s Project Cheetah

Van der Merwe was among the select international experts who provided guidance to India’s Project Cheetah, an ambitious initiative to reintroduce African cheetahs into Indian grasslands. Despite challenges, he expressed confidence in the project, though he also highlighted bureaucratic hurdles as a significant issue.

In an interview, he pointed out concerns about frequent reshuffling of Indian bureaucrats, which often resulted in loss of crucial knowledge regarding cheetah conservation and disrupted cooperation between Indian and South African authorities.

Concerns Over Management of Project Cheetah

Van der Merwe was vocal about the challenges within Project Cheetah, particularly the lack of transparency in decision-making.

Alongside three other international experts, he wrote to the Supreme Court of India in 2023, raising concerns about the management of the cheetahs’ health and the exclusion of experts from key decisions.

The letter stated that some cheetah deaths could have been avoided with better monitoring and timely veterinary care. However, van der Merwe later distanced himself from the letter.

Despite the controversies, van der Merwe’s contributions to cheetah conservation remain significant. His work through the Metapopulation Initiative played a vital role in ensuring the survival of cheetahs in fragmented habitats across Africa.

His passing is a great loss to the global conservation community, and his impact on cheetah conservation efforts worldwide will be remembered.

ALSO READ: Caught On Cam: Dolphins Crash The Party During NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore Return To Earth

Filed under

cheetah expert Kuno National Park Vincent Van Der Merwe

Indian football fans had

Watch: Sunil Chhetri Cries After India Defeats Maldives By 3-0 On International Return
Israel’s military has l

Israel Launches ‘Limited Ground Ops’ in Gaza, Breaks Ceasefire Agreement
British woman Ellis Matth

‘Living On Taxpayers’ Money’: How Did A British Woman Who Flaunted Lavish Lifestyle Get Trapped...
Meerut Murder Case

How WhatsApp Texts Led To The Killer Wife, Chilling Details Emerge In Merchant Navy Officer’s...
newsx

Caught On Cam: Danish Tourist Cleans Sikkim Roads; Internet Calls It A ‘Wake Up Call’
Cheetah Expert Vincent va

Who Was Vincent Van Der Merwe? Cheetah Expert Who Advised on Project Cheetah Dies By...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Watch: Sunil Chhetri Cries After India Defeats Maldives By 3-0 On International Return

Watch: Sunil Chhetri Cries After India Defeats Maldives By 3-0 On International Return

Israel Launches ‘Limited Ground Ops’ in Gaza, Breaks Ceasefire Agreement

Israel Launches ‘Limited Ground Ops’ in Gaza, Breaks Ceasefire Agreement

‘Living On Taxpayers’ Money’: How Did A British Woman Who Flaunted Lavish Lifestyle Get Trapped in Thai Detention Center

‘Living On Taxpayers’ Money’: How Did A British Woman Who Flaunted Lavish Lifestyle Get Trapped...

How WhatsApp Texts Led To The Killer Wife, Chilling Details Emerge In Merchant Navy Officer’s Brutal Murder In Meerut

How WhatsApp Texts Led To The Killer Wife, Chilling Details Emerge In Merchant Navy Officer’s...

Caught On Cam: Danish Tourist Cleans Sikkim Roads; Internet Calls It A ‘Wake Up Call’

Caught On Cam: Danish Tourist Cleans Sikkim Roads; Internet Calls It A ‘Wake Up Call’

Entertainment

Anurag Kashyap Calls Out Netflix India’s Hypocrisy Over Not Supporting Indian Content: Fingers Crossed For A Better Future

Anurag Kashyap Calls Out Netflix India’s Hypocrisy Over Not Supporting Indian Content: Fingers Crossed For

Trouble In Paradise? Selena Gomez And Her Fiance Benny Blanco Put A Pause On Their Wedding Plans- Here’s Why!

Trouble In Paradise? Selena Gomez And Her Fiance Benny Blanco Put A Pause On Their

I Followed Him Back: Sobhita Dhulipala Reveals How A Simple Instagram Exchange Kickstarted Their Love Story

I Followed Him Back: Sobhita Dhulipala Reveals How A Simple Instagram Exchange Kickstarted Their Love

Who Is Carl Erik Rinsch? Filmmaker Arrested After Swindling Netflix For $11Million Despite First Getting $44 Million

Who Is Carl Erik Rinsch? Filmmaker Arrested After Swindling Netflix For $11Million Despite First Getting

Did Aryan Khan Smoke Cigarettes In Jail? Ajaz Khan Makes Shocking Claim Of Helping Shah Rukh Khan’s Son

Did Aryan Khan Smoke Cigarettes In Jail? Ajaz Khan Makes Shocking Claim Of Helping Shah

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips