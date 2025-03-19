Who Was Vincent Van Der Merwe? Cheetah Expert Who Advised on Project Cheetah Dies By Suicide In Riyadh At 42

Van der Merwe was vocal about the challenges within Project Cheetah, particularly the lack of transparency in decision-making.

Renowned cheetah conservationist Vincent van der Merwe, who played a crucial role in India’s Project Cheetah, passed away on March 16, 2025.

According to sources, the 42-year-old expert died by suicide in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he was working on a cheetah reintroduction project.

Founder of the Metapopulation Initiative

Van der Merwe was a leading figure in cheetah conservation efforts and was the founder of the Metapopulation Initiative in South Africa. His work helped maintain and manage cheetah populations across multiple African countries.

At the time of his passing, he was collaborating with the Saudi Arabian government on a project to introduce cheetahs into the country.

Involvement in India’s Project Cheetah

Van der Merwe was among the select international experts who provided guidance to India’s Project Cheetah, an ambitious initiative to reintroduce African cheetahs into Indian grasslands. Despite challenges, he expressed confidence in the project, though he also highlighted bureaucratic hurdles as a significant issue.

In an interview, he pointed out concerns about frequent reshuffling of Indian bureaucrats, which often resulted in loss of crucial knowledge regarding cheetah conservation and disrupted cooperation between Indian and South African authorities.

Concerns Over Management of Project Cheetah

Van der Merwe was vocal about the challenges within Project Cheetah, particularly the lack of transparency in decision-making.

Alongside three other international experts, he wrote to the Supreme Court of India in 2023, raising concerns about the management of the cheetahs’ health and the exclusion of experts from key decisions.

The letter stated that some cheetah deaths could have been avoided with better monitoring and timely veterinary care. However, van der Merwe later distanced himself from the letter.

Despite the controversies, van der Merwe’s contributions to cheetah conservation remain significant. His work through the Metapopulation Initiative played a vital role in ensuring the survival of cheetahs in fragmented habitats across Africa.

His passing is a great loss to the global conservation community, and his impact on cheetah conservation efforts worldwide will be remembered.

