Tuesday, February 18, 2025
  Who Were The Other 6 Conspirators Of 2008's 26/11 Mumbai Attacks? US Clears Tahawwur Rana's Extradition

Who Were The Other 6 Conspirators Of 2008’s 26/11 Mumbai Attacks? US Clears Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition

Pakistani-Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana is set to be extradited to India following U.S. approval, bringing renewed attention to the six other alleged conspirators of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, who remain free in Pakistan despite international sanctions and convictions.

Pakistani-Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana is set to be extradited to India following U.S. approval, bringing renewed attention to the six other alleged conspirators of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, who remain free in Pakistan despite international sanctions and convictions. Senior Indian security officials have expressed frustration over the lack of legal action against these individuals, many of whom continue to operate with impunity, according to reports.

Key Alleged Conspirators Still Active in Pakistan

Despite facing international sanctions, several of the key figures involved in the Mumbai attacks still carry out their terror activities without facing significant legal consequences. Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed is one of the most high-profile individuals in this group. Despite being sentenced to 78 years in prison by Pakistan in 2020 under pressure from the U.S., Saeed is said to be under the protection of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and continues to lead his group’s operations.

Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, who served as LeT’s operations chief, also faces legal consequences. In 2021, he was sentenced to three consecutive five-year terms for terror funding. However, Indian officials claim that Lakhvi continues to operate freely, with little interference from the Pakistani authorities.

Sajid Majeed, also known as Sajid Mir, is another individual allegedly involved in the attacks. Although reports suggest he was sentenced to eight years in prison, his current whereabouts remain unclear, and Indian officials believe he is still active. Additionally, three other suspects—retired military major Abdur Rehman Hashim Syed (also known as Pasha) and two ISI officers, Major Iqbal and Major Sameer Ali—have never faced any formal prosecution for their roles in the attacks.

Lack of Cooperation from Pakistan

A senior Indian officer, speaking anonymously, noted that seven out of the ten conspirators were based in Pakistan during the 26/11 attacks, playing crucial roles from the planning stages to managing the control room. Despite sending letters of request to the Pakistani government for information and evidence, Indian authorities have seen no cooperation in bringing these individuals to justice.

This lack of cooperation has led to increasing frustration among Indian officials, who point to Pakistan’s inability or unwillingness to take action against the accused. Two of the plotters, however, are no longer at large. LeT’s former deputy head Abdul Rehman Makki, Saeed’s brother-in-law, died in Lahore in December, and Ilyas Kashmiri, a leader in al-Qaeda’s affiliate Harkat-ul Jihad Islami, was reportedly killed in a U.S. drone strike in 2011.

U.S. Supreme Court’s Ruling Paves the Way for Rana’s Extradition

The recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling rejecting Tahawwur Rana’s appeal has paved the way for his extradition to India. The U.S. government has long supported India’s efforts to ensure justice for the victims of the Mumbai attacks. A U.S. State Department spokesperson confirmed, “We have long supported India’s efforts to ensure the perpetrators of the Mumbai terrorist attacks face justice.”

Rana, a former medical officer in the Pakistan Army, moved to Canada in 1990 and later acquired citizenship. He is accused of assisting David Coleman Headley, a key figure in the Mumbai attacks, by gathering intelligence and providing logistical support. Headley, who conducted reconnaissance of the attack sites during multiple trips to India, is currently serving a 35-year sentence in the U.S.

Federal prosecutors presented evidence during court proceedings that Rana knew about Headley’s involvement with LeT and provided cover for his activities. Rana allegedly helped Headley establish a branch of his consultancy firm in Mumbai to assist in gathering information about potential targets for the attacks, which ultimately killed 166 people.

NIA Plans to Question Rana About His Role

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) plans to question Rana about his visits to various cities in India, including Mumbai, Agra, Hapur, Cochin, and Ahmedabad, during November 2008, just days before the attacks. India’s extradition request for Hafiz Saeed remains pending with Pakistani authorities, and there are hopes that Rana’s upcoming extradition might help strengthen efforts to bring other conspirators to justice.

Despite the progress in Rana’s case, the lack of accountability for the other suspects involved in the Mumbai attacks remains a significant obstacle to justice. As the focus shifts back to the remaining conspirators, Indian authorities continue to press for stronger action from Pakistan to hold them accountable.

