Who Were The Pilots Flying The Air India Flight That Crashed In Ahmedabad?

Who Were The Pilots Flying The Air India Flight That Crashed In Ahmedabad?

At least 270 people died in the Air India crash in Ahmedabad, India’s deadliest air disaster in decades. A preliminary report reveals both engines’ fuel switches were cut off seconds after takeoff, triggering cockpit confusion. The focus is now on the actions of the two pilots—Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kunder—who tried to save the flight.

Air India crash report reveals both engines' fuel switches cut off after takeoff, causing cockpit confusion before disaster. Photos/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 07:38:58 IST

Air India Crash Preliminary Report: A month after the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad that claimed the lives of at least 270 people, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which is leading the inquiry, published the 15-page preliminary  report early Saturday, revealing that the engines’ fuel switches on the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner were shifted from ‘RUN’ to ‘CUTOFF’ within seconds of each other shortly after take-off.

The crash, which occurred on June 12, 2025, is the deadliest aviation accident in India in decades.

Air India Crash Preliminary Report: Cockpit Confusion Captured in Voice Recordings

According to the cockpit voice recorder, one of the pilots was heard asking, “Why did you cut off?” The other pilot replied that he had not done so. This exchange points to confusion in the cockpit as the fuel supply to the aircraft was cut off when the switches moved to the ‘CUTOFF’ position.

Investigators believe this could be a key piece of the puzzle as to why the London-bound flight crashed.

Moments after the fuel switches were cut off, both were switched back to ‘RUN,’ data from the plane’s Enhanced Airborne Flight Recorders (EAFR) showed – an indication that the pilots attempted to recover from the situation. Aviation experts note that the Boeing 787 and other commercial aircraft are capable of completing a takeoff safely even if one engine fails, and pilots are trained to handle such emergencies.

Who Were The Pilots That Flew The Air India Flight That Crashed?

The AAIB’s preliminary report, along with media accounts, provides detailed profiles of the two pilots who were in command of the ill-fated flight.

Captain Sumeet Sabharwal

Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, 56, held a valid airline transport pilot’s license until May 14, 2026. He was authorized to operate several aircraft as pilot-in-command, including the Boeing 787, Boeing 777, and Airbus A310.

With a total flying experience of 15,638 hours, of which 8,596 hours were on the Boeing 787, Captain Sabharwal was among Air India’s most experienced pilots. Before take-off, he called his family from the airport, telling them he would call again after landing in London, according to a Times of India report.

First Officer Clive Kunder

First Officer Clive Kunder, 32, held a commercial pilot license issued in 2020 and valid until September 26, 2025. He had certifications to fly Cessna 172 and Piper PA-34 Seneca aircraft as pilot-in-command, as well as serve as co-pilot on Airbus A320 and Boeing 787 jets.

Kunder had accumulated a total of 3,403 hours of flying experience, including 1,128 hours as a Boeing 787 co-pilot.

Relatives shared with Indian media that Kunder had dreamed of becoming a pilot since his school days. He began his aviation career in 2012 and joined Air India in 2017.

