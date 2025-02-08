Who Will Be BJP’s Delhi Chief Minister As Party Crosses Majority In Early Trends

The BJP is on the brink of reclaiming power in Delhi, with early trends showing a decisive lead over AAP. As the party celebrates, speculation grows over who will be its chief ministerial face.

As BJP is on the brink of reclaiming power in Delhi, speculation grows over who will be BJP's Delhi Chief Minister.

BJP’s Delhi Chief Minister: With initial counting trends indicating a strong lead for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has expressed confidence in the party’s performance, stating that the results align with their expectations.

Early Trends Indicate BJP Surge

Speaking to reporters after offering prayers at Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place, Sachdeva remarked, “The results so far are in line with our expectations, but we will wait for the final outcome.”

According to the Election Commission’s early data, the BJP was leading in 32 assembly seats, while Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP was ahead in 14. If the trends hold, the BJP could mark a significant political shift in Delhi, which has been under AAP’s governance since 2013.

BJP Credits Leadership and Election Strategy

Highlighting the party’s campaign efforts, Sachdeva attributed the projected success to the hard work of BJP workers and the leadership at the top. “Our party workers have worked hard. This victory will be the victory of our top leadership. We have contested the election based on the issues of Delhi, but Arvind Kejriwal tried to deviate from the issues,” he said.

On the question of who will be the BJP’s chief ministerial candidate if the party secures a win, Sachdeva maintained that the final decision would rest with the party’s central leadership.

AAP’s Stronghold Under Pressure

The latest figures from television channels suggest that the BJP has widened its lead, now ahead in 46 seats—well past the majority mark of 36. Meanwhile, AAP is leading in 24 seats, and the Congress is ahead in just one constituency.

If the trends translate into final results, the BJP will reclaim power in Delhi for the first time since 1998, marking a significant shift in the city’s political landscape.

Who Could Be BJP’s Delhi Chief Minister?

With a possible victory in sight, speculation is growing over who will be BJP’s chief ministerial face. Several prominent leaders have emerged as contenders for the role:

Parvesh Verma: A Strong Contender for Delhi Chief Minister

Parvesh Verma, a two-time Member of Parliament (MP) from West Delhi, is among the key names in consideration. The son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma, he has been a major face of the BJP in the capital and has played a pivotal role in the party’s campaign.

Verma is contesting from the New Delhi assembly seat, where he faces a high-stakes battle against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Congress candidate Sandip Dixit. His strong electoral track record, including record-breaking victories in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, positions him as a formidable choice for the top post.

Kailash Gahlot: A Defector from AAP with Ministerial Experience can be BJP’s Delhi Chief Minister

Former AAP leader Kailash Gahlot, who recently switched to the BJP, is also being considered. Gahlot, who previously held portfolios such as Transport, Environment, Revenue, and Law in the AAP-led government, has brought significant administrative experience to the BJP.

However, his tenure with AAP was not without controversy. In 2018, he was linked to a tax evasion probe by the Income Tax Department. His decision to leave AAP was fueled by discontent with the party’s direction, accusing it of prioritizing political ambition over governance. His recent entry into the BJP has fueled speculation that he could be a contender for the chief ministerial post.

Kapil Mishra: A Vocal Critic of AAP

Kapil Mishra, a former AAP leader who later joined the BJP, is another potential candidate. Mishra was elected as an MLA from Karawal Nagar in 2015 and was briefly part of the Kejriwal-led government as the water resources minister before being ousted following corruption allegations against Kejriwal and fellow minister Satyendar Jain.

His public fallout with AAP and subsequent alignment with BJP saw him campaigning against his former party. In 2019, his anti-AAP stance led to his disqualification as an MLA under the anti-defection law. Given his strong opposition to AAP and his growing role in BJP, he is now seen as a possible contender for the chief ministerial position.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa: A Strong Sikh Leader in BJP

A well-known Sikh leader, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, is another name making rounds as a potential BJP chief minister. Contesting from Rajouri Garden, Sirsa is among the wealthiest candidates in the fray, with declared assets worth Rs 248 crore.

Sirsa made his mark in Delhi politics by ending Congress’s hold in Rajouri Garden in 2013 and later defeating AAP in the 2017 bypoll. With his experience as the former president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, Sirsa holds a strong support base among the Sikh community. His consistent electoral success strengthens his chances as a CM contender.

Satish Upadhyay: A Seasoned BJP Strategist

Satish Upadhyay, a veteran BJP leader, is also among those in contention. Currently serving as the Vice Chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Upadhyay has a long-standing history with BJP and student politics.

A former president of the Delhi BJP unit, he has played a crucial role in shaping the party’s election strategy in the capital. His extensive experience within the party and governance structures makes him a viable option for the top post.

BJP’s Decision on Delhi Chief Minister Post Awaits Final Results

While several prominent BJP leaders are in the race, the party’s final decision will depend on the election results and the central leadership’s choice. With counting still underway, all eyes remain on the final outcome, which will determine whether BJP secures power in Delhi and, if so, who will take charge as the capital’s next chief minister.

